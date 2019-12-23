Monica Mazzoli Awards 2019

Con l’affermazione sempre più prepotente delle piattaforme di streaming, Spotify su tutte, l’ascolto della musica si fa più frammentario, più legato al brano singolo e meno al concetto di disco. Al centro dovrebbero esserci le canzoni, quelle che negli anni sessanta finivano sul lato A dei 45 giri. I brani, spesso pubblicati solo come singoli digitali, tendono però spesso ad essere prodotti usa e getta, ben vengano quindi gli album, anche se richiedono un ascolto più impegnato, anche se spesso alcune produzioni risultano essere deboli: raccolte di canzoni con un solo pezzo forte e tanti riempitivi.
Esiste ancora, però, un mondo di ascoltatori ed artisti (forse una nicchia?) che crede nell’opera discografica come insieme e non come unione di pezzi sconnessi, disorganici. Ho voluto, come faccio ogni anno, raccogliere una lista dei dischi più interessanti dell’anno appena trascorso.
Come foto del 2019: la bellissima esperienza di “Bergamo Racconta” che mi ha ospitato per raccontare le canzoni (ritorna ancora questa parola) di Elvis Costello.
1. Angel Bat Dawid – The Oracle
2. Francesco Guerri – Su Mimmi non si spara!
3. Junius Paul – Ism
4. B R A H J A {aka Devin Brahja Waldman} – BRAHJA
5. Saba Alizadeh – Scattered Memories
6. Bill Mackay – Fountain Fire
7. Cochemea – All my Relations
8. 75 Dollar Bill – I Was Real
9. Little Simz – Grey Area
10. clipping. – There existed an addiction to blood
Divisi per genere:
Soul, Funk, R’n’b, Hip Hop
P.P. Arnold – The New Adventures of…
SAULT – 7
Jamila Woods – LEGACY!LEGACY!
Bobby Oroza – This Love
Neal Francis – Changes
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Sampa The Great – The Return
Brittany Howard – Jaimie
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Raphael Saadiq – Jimmy Lee
Ghost Funk Orchestra – A Song for Paul
Nick Waterhouse – Nick Waterhouse
Kelly Finnigan – The tales people tell
Carlton Jumel Smith – 1634 Lexington Ave.
Badge Époque Ensemble – Badge Époque Ensemble
Durand Jones & The Indication – American Love Call
Philip Bailey – Love Will Find a Way
MIKE – Tears of Joy
Psych, Folk, Kraut, Prog, Space, Shoegaze, Post Rock, Art Rock, Chamber pop, Slowcore, Soundtrack
Khana Bierbood – Strangers from the Far East
Chris Forsyth – All Time Present
Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs
Aldous Harding – Designer
Chris Cohen – Chris Cohen
Simon Joyner – Pocket Moon
Richard Youngs – Dissident
Tindersticks – No Treasure But Hope
Michael Chapman – True North
Steve Gunn – The Unseen in Between
Bill Orcutt – Odds Against Tomorrow
Sandro Perri – Soft Landing
Swans – leaving meaning
Rustin Man – Drift Code
TOY – Happy in the Hollow
DJINN – DJINN
Garcia Peoples – One Step Behind
Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury
Tomaga – Extended Play 1
Alameda 5 – Eurodrome
These New Puritans – Inside The Rose
De Lorians – De Lorians
Irmão Victor – Mariposário
Sessa – Grandeza
O Terno – <atrás/além >
Kit Sebastian — Mantra Moderne
Itasca – Spring
Mega Bog – Dolphine
Charles Hayward – Begin Anywhere
Warmdüscher – Tainted Lunch
ALLAH LAS – Lahs
Elettronica
Meitei – Komachi
James Holden – A Cambodian Spring
Cosey Fanni Tutti – Tutti
Martina Lussi – Diffusion is a Force
Caterina Barbieri – Ecstatic Computation
Alessadro Cortini – Volume Massimo
Tim Hecker – Anoyo
Moor Mother – Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes
King Midas Sound – Solitude
Hama – Houmeissa
Pierre Bastien – Tinkle Twang ‘N Tootle
Félicia Atkinson – The Flower And The Vessel
Tujiko Noriko – Kuro
Ritmi dal mondo
Jorge Mautner – Não Há Abismo Em Que O Brasil Caiba
Park Jiha – Philos
Kokoko!– Fongola
Ahmed Ag Kaedy – Imetawan
Maurice Louca – Elephantine
Jards Macalé – Besta Fera
Baba Zula – Derin Derin
El Khat – Saadia Jefferson
Yin Yin – The Rabbit That Hunt Tigers
Mdou Moctar – Ilana (The Creator)
Tinariwen – Amadjar
Jazz
Jaimie Branch – Fly or Die II: Bird Dogs of Paradise
Matana Roberts – Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis
Damon Locks/Black Ensemble – Where the Future Unfolds
Robert Stillman – Reality
Resavoir – Resavoir
Land of Kush – Sand Enigma
Marquis Hill – Love Tape
Yazz Ahmed – Polyhymnia
Fire! Orchestra – Arrival
Garage, Punk, Hardcore, Post-Punk, Art Punk, Noise Rock
The Intelligence – Un-Psychedelic in Peavey City
Tim Presley – I Have to Feed Larry’s Hawk
Uranium Club – The Cosmo Cleaners
Ty Segall – First Taste
Corner Boys – Waiting for 2020
UV Race – Made in China
Power Pop, Jangle Pop
Mick Trouble – …here’s the Mick Trouble LP
Neutrals – Kebab Disco
Kiwi Jr. – Football Money
The Cowboys – The Bottom of a Rotten Flower
Zac – Zac
ABC Gum – ABC Gum
Barry – Barry
Half Japanese – Invicible
The Whiffs – Another Whiff
1. Peter Ivers – Becoming Peter Ivers
2. King Hannibal – Truth
3. Enzo Carella – Barbara e altri Carella
4. Sachiko Kanenobu – Misora
5. Sandro Brugnolini – Superground
1. Michael Chapman, @ Arci Progresso, Firenze, 8 novembre 2019
La voce è lo specchio di una persona, quella di Michael Chapman è vissuta e ricorda gli anni che passano, scorrono come un buon vino rosso. Paesaggi, incontri, emozioni nel giro di un mano magica che scorre tra le corde della chitarra.
2. Caetano Veloso e figli @Musart Festival, Firenze, Piazza Santissima Annunziata, 19 luglio 2019
3. Azmari, Firenze, Annibale Festival, 11 maggio 2019
I Ragazzi del Massacro di Ferdinando Di Leo.
La Raro Video ha ristampato a luglio in DVD “I ragazzi del massacro”, da anni fuori catalogo.
1. Dolor y Gloria
2. La Favorita
3. Parasite
clipping. – La Mala Ordina
0 comments