Monica Mazzoli Awards 2019

Con l’affermazione sempre più prepotente delle piattaforme di streaming, Spotify su tutte, l’ascolto della musica si fa più frammentario, più legato al brano singolo e meno al concetto di disco. Al centro dovrebbero esserci le canzoni, quelle che negli anni sessanta finivano sul lato A dei 45 giri. I brani, spesso pubblicati solo come singoli digitali, tendono però spesso ad essere prodotti usa e getta, ben vengano quindi gli album, anche se richiedono un ascolto più impegnato, anche se spesso alcune produzioni risultano essere deboli: raccolte di canzoni con un solo pezzo forte e tanti riempitivi.

Esiste ancora, però, un mondo di ascoltatori ed artisti (forse una nicchia?) che crede nell’opera discografica come insieme e non come unione di pezzi sconnessi, disorganici. Ho voluto, come faccio ogni anno, raccogliere una lista dei dischi più interessanti dell’anno appena trascorso.

Come foto del 2019: la bellissima esperienza di “Bergamo Racconta” che mi ha ospitato per raccontare le canzoni (ritorna ancora questa parola) di Elvis Costello.



Top 10 dischi

1. Angel Bat Dawid – The Oracle

2. Francesco Guerri – Su Mimmi non si spara!

3. Junius Paul – Ism

4. B R A H J A {aka Devin Brahja Waldman} – BRAHJA

5. Saba Alizadeh – Scattered Memories

6. Bill Mackay – Fountain Fire

7. Cochemea – All my Relations

8. 75 Dollar Bill – I Was Real

9. Little Simz – Grey Area

10. clipping. – There existed an addiction to blood

Altri dischi (da ascoltare)

Divisi per genere:

Soul, Funk, R’n’b, Hip Hop

P.P. Arnold – The New Adventures of…

SAULT – 7

Jamila Woods – LEGACY!LEGACY!

Bobby Oroza – This Love

Neal Francis – Changes

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Sampa The Great – The Return

Brittany Howard – Jaimie

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Raphael Saadiq – Jimmy Lee

Ghost Funk Orchestra – A Song for Paul

Nick Waterhouse – Nick Waterhouse

Kelly Finnigan – The tales people tell

Carlton Jumel Smith ‎– 1634 Lexington Ave.

Badge Époque Ensemble – Badge Époque Ensemble

Durand Jones & The Indication – American Love Call

Philip Bailey – Love Will Find a Way

MIKE – Tears of Joy

Psych, Folk, Kraut, Prog, Space, Shoegaze, Post Rock, Art Rock, Chamber pop, Slowcore, Soundtrack

Khana Bierbood – Strangers from the Far East

Chris Forsyth – All Time Present

Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs

Aldous Harding – Designer

Chris Cohen – Chris Cohen

Simon Joyner – Pocket Moon

Richard Youngs – Dissident

Tindersticks – No Treasure But Hope

Michael Chapman – True North

Steve Gunn – The Unseen in Between

Bill Orcutt – Odds Against Tomorrow

Sandro Perri – Soft Landing

Swans – leaving meaning

Rustin Man – Drift Code

TOY – Happy in the Hollow

DJINN – DJINN

Garcia Peoples – One Step Behind

Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury

Tomaga – Extended Play 1

Alameda 5 – Eurodrome

These New Puritans – Inside The Rose

De Lorians – De Lorians

Irmão Victor – Mariposário

Sessa – Grandeza

O Terno – <atrás/além >

Kit Sebastian — Mantra Moderne

Itasca – Spring

Mega Bog – Dolphine

Charles Hayward – Begin Anywhere

Warmdüscher – Tainted Lunch

ALLAH LAS – Lahs

Elettronica

Meitei – Komachi

James Holden – A Cambodian Spring

Cosey Fanni Tutti – Tutti

Martina Lussi – Diffusion is a Force

Caterina Barbieri ‎– Ecstatic Computation

Alessadro Cortini – Volume Massimo

Tim Hecker – Anoyo

Moor Mother – Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes

King Midas Sound – Solitude

Hama – Houmeissa

Pierre Bastien ‎– Tinkle Twang ‘N Tootle

Félicia Atkinson – The Flower And The Vessel

Tujiko Noriko – Kuro

Ritmi dal mondo

Jorge Mautner – Não Há Abismo Em Que O Brasil Caiba

Park Jiha – Philos

Kokoko!– Fongola

Ahmed Ag Kaedy – Imetawan

Maurice Louca – Elephantine

Jards Macalé – Besta Fera

Baba Zula – Derin Derin

El Khat – Saadia Jefferson

Yin Yin – The Rabbit That Hunt Tigers

Mdou Moctar – Ilana (The Creator)

Tinariwen – Amadjar

Jazz

Jaimie Branch – Fly or Die II: Bird Dogs of Paradise

Matana Roberts – Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis

Damon Locks/Black Ensemble – Where the Future Unfolds

Robert Stillman – Reality

Resavoir – Resavoir

Land of Kush – Sand Enigma

Marquis Hill – Love Tape

Yazz Ahmed ‎– Polyhymnia

Fire! Orchestra – Arrival

Garage, Punk, Hardcore, Post-Punk, Art Punk, Noise Rock

The Intelligence – Un-Psychedelic in Peavey City

Tim Presley – I Have to Feed Larry’s Hawk

Uranium Club – The Cosmo Cleaners

Ty Segall – First Taste

Corner Boys – Waiting for 2020

UV Race – Made in China

Power Pop, Jangle Pop

Mick Trouble – …here’s the Mick Trouble LP

Neutrals – Kebab Disco

Kiwi Jr. – Football Money

The Cowboys – The Bottom of a Rotten Flower

Zac – Zac

ABC Gum – ABC Gum

Barry – Barry

Half Japanese – Invicible

The Whiffs – Another Whiff

The Sound of 2019

(Guitar)Poplandia 2019

Top 5 Ristampe/Recuperi (dischi)

1. Peter Ivers – Becoming Peter Ivers

2. King Hannibal ‎– Truth

3. Enzo Carella – Barbara e altri Carella

4. Sachiko Kanenobu ‎– Misora

5. Sandro Brugnolini – Superground

Top 3 concerti

1. Michael Chapman, @ Arci Progresso, Firenze, 8 novembre 2019

La voce è lo specchio di una persona, quella di Michael Chapman è vissuta e ricorda gli anni che passano, scorrono come un buon vino rosso. Paesaggi, incontri, emozioni nel giro di un mano magica che scorre tra le corde della chitarra.

2. Caetano Veloso e figli @Musart Festival, Firenze, Piazza Santissima Annunziata, 19 luglio 2019

3. Azmari, Firenze, Annibale Festival, 11 maggio 2019

Ristampe home (video)

I Ragazzi del Massacro di Ferdinando Di Leo.

La Raro Video ha ristampato a luglio in DVD “I ragazzi del massacro”, da anni fuori catalogo.



Top 3 visioni

1. Dolor y Gloria



2. La Favorita



3. Parasite



Video dell’anno

clipping. – La Mala Ordina

