A sorpresa Nick Cave pubblica il nuovo album la prossima settimana

Come ci hanno ormai abituato i Radiohead, che ritornano senza particolari preavvisi ma con qualche mossa di marketing (il pagaquantovuoi di “In Rainbows”, l’oscuramento social pre “A Moon Shaped Pool”), anche Nick Cave sorprende i fan annunciando che il nuovo album “Ghosteen” (con i fidi Bad Seeds) arriverà la prossima settimana.

Cave ha “ufficialmente” condiviso la notizia sulla sua fan page The Red Hand Files per dire che: (a) “Ghosteen” è un doppio album; (b) che potrebbe essere descritto come “uno spirito migrante”; (c) che le canzoni su una parte del disco sono “i bambini” e la seconda parte sono “i genitori“.

Questa è l’integrale risposta di Cave al fan che chiedeva del nuovo album su Red Hand Files:

“Dear Joe,

You can expect a new album next week.

It is called Ghosteen.

It is a double album.

Part 1 comprises of eight songs.

The Spinning Song

Bright Horses

Waiting For You

Night Raid

Sun Forest

Galleon Ship

Ghosteen Speaks

Leviathan

Part 2 consists of two long songs, linked by a spoken word piece.

Ghosteen

Fireflies

Hollywood

The songs on the first album are the children.

The songs on the second album are their parents.

Ghosteen is a migrating spirit.

“Love, Nick”

E questa è la copertina, a guardar la quale qualche grafico scafato (ma anche un semplice amante delle copertine) potrebbe storcere il naso:

