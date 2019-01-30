Iron & Wine e la reissue di “Our Endless Numbered Days”

15 anni di un disco importante come “Our Endless Numbered Days” saranno celebrati da Sam Beam aka Iron & Wine, con una re-issue speciale del lavoro che vedrà l’aggiunta di molti extra. Il disco conterrà otto demo mai sentite prima, un libretto di 12 pagine con note di copertina dell’autrice Amanda Petruisch e versioni rimasterizzate dei brani originali del disco.

“Our Endless Numbered Days” è stato pubblicato nel marzo 2004.

Nel disco ci sono vette di delicatezza unica, come nel verso di “Naked As We Came”: “One of us will die inside these arms/ Eyes wide open, naked as we came/ One of us will spread our ashes around the yard”.

Ecco la tracklist del disco:

1. On Your Wings

2. Naked as We Came

3. Cinder and Smoke

4. Sunset Soon Forgotten

5. Teeth in the Grass

6. Love and Some Verses

7. Radio War

8. Each Coming Night

9. Free Until They Cut Me Down

10. Fever Dream

11. Sodom, South Georgia

12. Passing Afternoon

13. Naked as We Came (demo)

14. Cinder and Smoke (demo)

15. Teeth in the Grass (demo)

16. Love and Some Verses (demo)

17. Free Until They Cut Me Down (demo)

18. Fever Dream (demo)

19. Sodom, South Georgia (demo)

20. Passing Afternoon (demo)