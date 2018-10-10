Captured Tracks festeggia i 10 anni di attività con una release speciale

Mac DeMarco, Wild Nothing e Beach Fossils hanno in comune non solo uno stile inconfondibile e unico ma anche l’etichetta discografica.

La Captured Tracks di base a Brooklyn ha annunciato, a compimento del suo decimo anno di età, una raccolta di due volumi pieni di rarità, campionamenti live e altre chicche. A essere coinvolti ci sono i noti artisti dell’etichetta ma anche le “giovani promesse” sulle quali la label di New York sta investendo molto in questi anni.

Ecco la tracklist completa dei due cd che usciranno il 26 ottobre.

Volume 1

01. Minks – Kusmi

02. Craft Spells – Ramona

03. COSMETICS – Sleepwalking

04. DIIV – Big Joke

05. Widowspeak – In the Pines

06. Mac DeMarco – Still Beating (Live)

07. Juan Wauters – Woke Up Feeling Like Sleeping

08. Chris Cohen – Caller No. 99

09. Beach Fossils – Distance

10. Wild Nothing – Paradise (Feat. Michelle Williams Spoken Word)

11. Blouse – They Always Fly Away

12. The Soft Moon – Origin – Exclusive Track

13. The Jameses – Caribou

14. Shitfather – Only a Shadow (Live Cleaners from Venus Cover)

Volume 2

01. Molly Burch – Try

02. Nic Hessler – Please Don’t Break Me

03. EZTV – Trampoline

04. Reptaliens – 29 Palms

05. Dinner – Un-American Woman

06. Holograms – ABC City

07. Perfect Pussy – Driver

08. Naomi Punk – Burned Body

09. B Boys – Energy

10. Wetdog – Lower Leg

11. MOURN – Otitis

12. Lina Tullgren – Asktell

13. Shitfather – Tin Birds (Live Blank Dogs Cover)