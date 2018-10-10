Captured Tracks festeggia i 10 anni di attività con una release speciale

Mac DeMarco, Wild Nothing e Beach Fossils hanno in comune non solo uno stile inconfondibile e unico ma anche l’etichetta discografica.
La Captured Tracks di base a Brooklyn ha annunciato, a compimento del suo decimo anno di età, una raccolta di due volumi pieni di rarità, campionamenti live e altre chicche. A essere coinvolti ci sono i noti artisti dell’etichetta ma anche le “giovani promesse” sulle quali la label di New York sta investendo molto in questi anni.
Ecco la tracklist completa dei due cd che usciranno il 26 ottobre.
Volume 1
01. Minks – Kusmi
02. Craft Spells – Ramona
03. COSMETICS – Sleepwalking
04. DIIV – Big Joke
05. Widowspeak – In the Pines
06. Mac DeMarco – Still Beating (Live)
07. Juan Wauters – Woke Up Feeling Like Sleeping
08. Chris Cohen – Caller No. 99
09. Beach Fossils – Distance
10. Wild Nothing – Paradise (Feat. Michelle Williams Spoken Word)
11. Blouse – They Always Fly Away
12. The Soft Moon – Origin – Exclusive Track
13. The Jameses – Caribou
14. Shitfather – Only a Shadow (Live Cleaners from Venus Cover)
Volume 2
01. Molly Burch – Try
02. Nic Hessler – Please Don’t Break Me
03. EZTV – Trampoline
04. Reptaliens – 29 Palms
05. Dinner – Un-American Woman
06. Holograms – ABC City
07. Perfect Pussy – Driver
08. Naomi Punk – Burned Body
09. B Boys – Energy
10. Wetdog – Lower Leg
11. MOURN – Otitis
12. Lina Tullgren – Asktell
13. Shitfather – Tin Birds (Live Blank Dogs Cover)
0 comments