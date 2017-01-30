[Video] Mark Eitzel, “The Last Ten Years”

Una versione solista di “The Last Ten Years” da parte di Mark Eitzel, per “The Mug and Brush Sessions”

La canzone è tratta dal suo nuovo album solista “Hey Mr Ferryman”, uscito il 27 gennaio 2017 su Merge Records.

“Hey Mr Ferryman” è stato registrato interamente a Londra, presso i 355 Studios con la partecipazione straordinaria di Bernard Butler , l’ex chitarrista dei Suede, che ha prodotto l’album e ha suonato tutte le chitarre elettriche, basso e tastiere nell’album.

Questa la tracklist:

1. The Last Ten Years

2. An Answer

3. The Road

4. Nothing and Everything

5. An Angel’s Wing Brushed the Penny Slots

6. In My Role as Professional Singer and Ham

7. Mr Humphries

8. La Llorona

9. Just Because

10. Sleep From My Eyes