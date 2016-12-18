La Top 7 della settimana (#49, 2016)

Il meglio della settimana appena trascorsa in 7 punti.
1. The Flaming Lips – “Sunrise Of The Young”
2. A fine gennaio il DVD degli Arcade Fire.
Il dvd “The Reflektor Tapes / Live At Earls Court” è stato annunciato dagli Arcade Fire per il 27 gennaio. Nell’attesa del nuovo disco sarà un bel modo per rivivere il tour precedente.
3. Nuovo disco a febbraio per Clap Your Hands Say Yeah.
“The Tourist” verrà pubblicato a fine febbraio. Intanto si può già ascoltare “Fireproof”.
4. GUM – “Gemini”
5. DJ Shadow – “Bergschrund” featuring Nils Frahm
6. Slaves – “Hypnotised”
7. Metronomy – “Hang Me Out To Dry” featuring Robyn
0 comments