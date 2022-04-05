EL KHAT, “Aalbat Alawi Op. 99” (Glitterbeat Records, 2022)

Prima di tutto, questo è un album incredibile; un’incredibile energia e un’incredibile fusione ellittica e disarticolata di clacson soffiati dello Yemen, del grande Medio Oriente e del Nord Africa. Gli El Khat (dal nome della popolare droga che si mastica), guidati da Eyal el Wahab, sono simultaneamente diy, persino punk, mentre creano un dinamismo roboante e ipnotizzante.

Nel melting pot di Tel Aviv-Yafo e nei deserti più isolati – tagliati fuori dal mondo digitale e online – il violoncellista autodidatta (nonostante all’epoca non sapesse leggere la musica, riuscì a entrare nell’Orchestra Andalusa di Gerusalemme) El Wahab e la sua band usano sia strumenti regionali che cianfrusaglie ricostituite per creare un suono selvaggio e di confine come nessun altro. Con un collage di influenze, inizialmente innescato dal campionatore elettrico Qambus di musica tradizionale degli anni ’60 (la compilation ‘Qat, Coffee & Qambus: Raw 45s From Yemen’), il secondo album del gruppo ricollega le sue radici yemenite e i suoi deboli e lontani ricordi musicali con la psichedelia, il garage-rock, il gnawa, l’Ethio-jazz e il raw.

Una cultura affettuosa, mancata e ricordata è il cuore di questo album. Durante le tensioni nella penisola araba nel secolo scorso, e fin dalla formazione dello stato di Israele nel secondo dopoguerra, la popolazione ebraica dello Yemen (che era considerevolmente numerosa), ma anche molti altri, furono costretti a lasciare le loro case per trovare rifugio. E così molti, senza alcuna colpa, si sono ritrovati rifugiati, vivendo in Israele come il gruppo El Khat – alcuni per una generazione, altri per almeno tre o più. Qui è dove quella fusione si incontra all’incrocio; una fusione che suona come Lloyd Miller che dirige una banda del Cairo che calcia una lattina nella Kasbah, o una brillantezza melodica e caotica di Zafer Dilek, Salah Rageb, Bargou 08, Yontan Gat e agili assoli di chitarra Tuareg. Suggerirei persino che sono compagni di letto dei blk/JKS, loro compagni di etichetta della Glitterbeat Record: una fusione tra l’atavico e qualcosa di completamente eccitante e fresco.

Il titolo stesso dell’album condivide questa impresa di mettere insieme in modo nuovo le loro influenze. La parte “alba” di “Aalbat” si riferisce a una piccola scatola di latta che può contenere “molti tesori”, “Alwai” è un omaggio al popolare cantante yemenita scomparso Faisal Alwai, e il bit “Op. 99” intende dare alle composizioni “lo stesso rispetto della musica classica occidentale”.

Nonostante l’impatto delle restrizioni di Covid in Israele, costretti a registrare separatamente (anche se durante un allentamento di quelle regole, El Wahab è stato in grado di far entrare un coro di sette persone nel suo salotto) e ritardato da un ritiro offline autoimposto nel deserto espansivo per sei mesi, tutto si riunisce come una performance live, imprevedibile.

Le famigliari spezie mediorientali, le danze, le celebrazioni e i ritmi elasticizzati con archi e corde sono stratificati con tamburi barcollanti, a volte ubriachi, calpestati e rimbalzati. I dabs di organo di Mergia siedono accanto a voci bellissime e nuotanti mentre le connessioni confuse con la patria dello Yemen entrano ed escono dal fuoco. Alcuni dei suoni distintivi possono essere ricondotti alle abilità di falegnameria di El Wahab, che ha costruito strumenti unici da scarti di metallo, legno e plastica: da qui almeno un parziale ascetismo diy, fatto in casa. Anche se ha lasciato da tempo l’orchestra di Gerusalemme, El Wahab dirige, conduce la sua visione intelligente e sgangherata adatta a un mondo in subbuglio, di emigrazione di massa. Aalbat Alwai Op. 99 costruisce un ponte tra i desideri del passato e un futuro caotico di possibilità sonore e incroci di poligenesi. Trasformando la spazzatura usa e getta in un’espressione libera di vitalità, importanza ma anche sociale-politica, El Khat trasforma l’umile lattina in un risonatore che invia onde d’urto in tutto il mondo.

(Dominic Valvona)

First off, this is an incredible album; an incredible energy and an incredible elliptical disjointed clattering and snozzled, heralded horn blown fusion of the music carried out of the Yemen, the greater Middle East and North Africa. The Eyal el Wahab led Arabian swirled and rhythmic jolted El Khat (named after the popular chewed drug) are simultaneously diy, even punk whilst also creating a bombastic and hypnotising dynamism.

In the melting pot of Tel Aviv-Yafo and in the more isolated – cut-off from the digital and online world – deserts the self-taught cellist (despite not, at the time, being able to read music, managing to join the Jerusalem Andalusian Orchestra) El Wahab and his band use both regional instruments and reconstituted junk to make a wild border traversed sound like no other. A collage of influences, initially sparked off by the Qambus electric sampler of traditional music from the 1960s (the ‘Qat, Coffee & Qambus: Raw 45s From Yemen’ compilation to give it the full title), the group’s second album rewires its Yemen roots and faint, distant musical memories with the psychedelic, garage-rock, gnawa, Ethio-jazz and the raw.

A fondly, missed and remembered culture lies at the heart of this album. Throughout the tensions in the Arabian Peninsula in the last century, and ever since the formation of the Israel state in the aftermath of WWII, Yemen’s Jewish population (which was considerably large), but many others too, were forced to leave their homes for sanctuary. And so many, through no fault of their own, have found themselves decamped, living in Israel like the El Khat band – some for a generation, others for at least three or more. This is where that fusion meets at the crossing; one that sounds like Lloyd Miller conducting a Cairo marching band kicking a tin can down the Kasbah, or, a melodic rattled chaotic brilliance of Zafer Dilek, Salah Rageb, Bargou 08, Yontan Gat and nimble Tuareg guitar soloing. I’d even suggest that they’re bedfellows of their Glitterbeat Record label mate’s blk/JKS: a merger of the atavistic and something entirely exciting and fresh.

The album title itself shares this undertaking of piecing together in a new way, their influences. The “alba” part of “Aalbat” references a small tin box that can contain ‘many treasures’, the “Alwai” is a homage to the popular late Yemeni singer Faisal Alwai, and the “Op. 99” bit intended to give the compositions “the same respect as Western classical music”.

Despite the impact of Covid restrictions in Israel, forced to record separately (although during an easing of those rules, El Wahab was able to usher a chorus of seven people into his living room) and delayed by a self-imposed offline retreat into the expansive desert for six months, it all comes together like a live, unpredictable performance.

Familiar Middle Eastern spices, dances, celebrations and string-frayed bowed and rubber-band like elasticated rhythms are layered with staggering, sometimes drunken stomped, bounced, bounding drums. Mergia organ dabs sit alongside beautiful and swimmingly trilled vocals as hazed connections to the Yemen homeland drift in and out of focus. Some of the distinctive sounds can be traced back to El Wahab’s carpentry skills, building unique instruments from thrown-away scraps of metal, wood and plastic: hence at least a partial diy, homemade ascetic. Although he’s long since left that Jerusalem orchestra, El Wahab conducts, leads his very own clever ramshackle vision fit for a world in turmoil, of mass emigration. Aalbat Alwai Op. 99 builds a bridge between past longings and a chaotic future of sonic possibilities and polygenesis crossovers. Turning throwaway trash into a freeform expression of vitality, importance but also the social-political, El Khat turn the humble tin can into a resonator that sends out shockwaves across the globe.

