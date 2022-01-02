Francesco Melis Awards 2021

La mia personale top 20 dei dischi usciti nell’anno solare da poco concluso.
1 Geese – Projector
2 Shame – Drunk Tank Pink
3 Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz
4 Squid – Bright green Field
5 Iosonouncane – IRA
6 Iceage – Seek Shelter
7 Idles – Crawler
8 Genesis Owusu – Smiling with no teeth
9 The Goon Sax – Mirror II
10 A/lpaca – Make it Better
11 Sei Still – El Refugio
12 Sault – Nine
13 Kiwi Jr. – Cooler returns
14 Tropical Fuck Storm – Deep States
15 Liars – The Apple Drop
16 Damon Albarn – The nearer the fountain, more pure the stream flows
17 Paris Texas – Boy Anonymous
18 Acid Dad – Take it from the dead
19 Cool Ghouls – At George’s Zoo
20 Pond – 9