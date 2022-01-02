Francesco Melis Awards 2021

La mia personale top 20 dei dischi usciti nell’anno solare da poco concluso.

1 Geese – Projector

2 Shame – Drunk Tank Pink

3 Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz

4 Squid – Bright green Field

5 Iosonouncane – IRA

6 Iceage – Seek Shelter

7 Idles – Crawler

8 Genesis Owusu – Smiling with no teeth

9 The Goon Sax – Mirror II

10 A/lpaca – Make it Better

11 Sei Still – El Refugio

12 Sault – Nine

13 Kiwi Jr. – Cooler returns

14 Tropical Fuck Storm – Deep States

15 Liars – The Apple Drop

16 Damon Albarn – The nearer the fountain, more pure the stream flows

17 Paris Texas – Boy Anonymous

18 Acid Dad – Take it from the dead

19 Cool Ghouls – At George’s Zoo

20 Pond – 9