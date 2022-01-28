[Foto] Pj Harvey, Obihall, Firenze, 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016
foto di Gabriele Spadini
Scaletta:
Chain of Keys
The Ministry of Defence
The Community of Hope
The Orange Monkey
A Line in the Sand
Let England Shake
The Words That Maketh Murder
The Glorious Land
Written on the Forehead
To Talk to You
Dollar, Dollar
The Devil
The Wheel
The Ministry of Social Affairs
50ft Queenie
Down by the Water
To Bring You My Love
River Anacostia
BIS
Working for the Man
Is This Desire?
