Home / Live Report / [Foto] Pj Harvey, Obihall, Firenze, 24 Ottobre 2016

[Foto] Pj Harvey, Obihall, Firenze, 24 Ottobre 2016

di il 28/01/2022
PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016 Obihall Firenze - 24 Ottobre 2016

PJ HARVEY
The Hope Six Demolition Project Tour 2016
Obihall
Firenze – 24 Ottobre 2016

foto di Gabriele Spadini

Scaletta:

Chain of Keys
The Ministry of Defence
The Community of Hope
The Orange Monkey
A Line in the Sand
Let England Shake
The Words That Maketh Murder
The Glorious Land
Written on the Forehead
To Talk to You
Dollar, Dollar
The Devil
The Wheel
The Ministry of Social Affairs
50ft Queenie
Down by the Water
To Bring You My Love
River Anacostia
BIS
Working for the Man
Is This Desire?

25 Ott 2016

Articoli correlati

Related Items