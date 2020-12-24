Monica Mazzoli Awards 2020

Già da da decenni la musica ha smesso di essere collante sociale della collettività: è da tempo, per molti (tanti), solo rumore di sottofondo tra un brano e l’altro di una playlist random. Il 2020, causa pandemia, ha ucciso ulteriormente la musica intesa come testimonianza condivisa di vita, di storie, di luoghi: concerti rimandati (a data da destinarsi), uscite di dischi posticipate. Tempi duri, durissimi. Non si smette, però, di fare musica. Tanti gli album e gli EP interessanti pubblicati negli ultimi dodici mesi.

Arriva, anche quest’anno, puntuale la mia lista di fine anno.

Foto del 2020: io negli studi di Contatto Radio i primi di Gennaio, ospite di The Magic Sugarcube, programma radiofonico fatto con cuore e passione insieme. Ancora di salvezza musicale in questi mesi, insieme a Kalporz, Goingunderground.it (sito da me creato, curato e che è pure stato premiato con mio sommo piacere al MEI).

Top 10 dischi

1. Luke Stewart – Luke Stewart Exposure Quintet

2. Enrique Rodríguez & The Negra Chiway Band – Fase Liminal

3. Nick Storring – My Magic Dreams Have Lost Their Spell

4. Mong Tong – Mystery 秘神

5. Mourning [A] BLKstar – The Cycle

6. Jeff Parker – Suite for Max Brown

7. Liv.e – Couldn’t Wait To Tell You

8. Jon Mckiel – Bobby Joe Hope

9. Thiago Nassif – Mente

10. Penza Penza – Beware of Penza Penza

Top 5 EP

1. Dummy EP

2. Holy Tongue – Holy Tongue

3. Lucky Brown & The S.G.’s – Pecan Trees Speak To Each Other

4. Qur’an Shaheed – Process

5. Karaba – Pheremon Crumble Wax

Altri Dischi

In ordine sparso e divisi per macro-categorie (solo per non fare un listone troppo

caotico):

Folk, Chamber Pop, Sperimentale, Kraut, Space, Psichedelia, Art Rock, Post Punk, Industrial, Soundtrack music…

Josh Kimbrough – Slither, Soar & Disappear

Tidiane Thiam ‎– Siftorde Fateliku Souvenir Remember

Bobby Lee – Shakedown in Slabtown

J.H. Guraj – Introspection / Migration

Aksak Maboul – Figures

Vovô Bebê – Briga de Família

Sam Burton – I can Go With You

Cut Worms – Nobody lives here anymore

Spencer Cullum – Spencer Cullum’s Coin collection

Stuart Moxham & Louis Philippe – The Devil Laughs

Bill Fay – Countless Branches

Tré Burt ‎– Caught It From The Rye

Misha Panfilov – Rain (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto – Quatermass Seven

Les Robots – Project World Control

Bertrand Burgalat – Les apparences (Bande originale du film)

Chassol – Ludi

Military Genius – Deep Web

Sven Wunder ‎– Wabi Sabi

Trees Speak – OHMS

João Lobo – Simorgh

Malojian – HUMM

Aoife Nessa Frances – Land Of No Junction

Wendy Eisenberg – Auto

Laura Marling – Song for our daughter

Kevin Morby – Sundowner

Philip Parfitt – Mental Home Recordings

The Apartments – In and out of the light

Cabane – Grande Est La Maison

The Cool Greenhouse – The Cool Greenhouse

Holy Wave – Interloper

Rose City Band – Summerlong

Garcia Peoples – Nightcap at Wits’ End

Them Airs – Doped Runner Verse

TVII SON – TVII SON

Jon Hassell – Seeing through Sound

Ricardo Richaid – Traveissero Feliz

Marcelo Callado – Saída

Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Soundkeeper

Negro Leo – Desejo de lacrar

Cyril Cyril – Yallah Mickey Mouse

Jazz

Błoto – Erozje

Le Deal – Jazz Traficantes

Lemon Quartet – Crestless

Charles Rumback, Jim Baker, John Tate ‎– June Holiday

Chicago Underground Quartet – Good Days

Kahil El’Zabar Ft. David Murray ‎– Spirit Groove

Luca T. Mai ‎– Heavenly Guide

Irreversible Entanglements – Who sent you?

The Jahari Massamba Unit ‎– Pardon My French

Anasyrma – Tell no Lies

Nicole Mitchell & Lisa E. Harris – EarthSeed

Rob Mazurek – Exploding Star Orchestra – Dimensional Stardust

Territori di confine (i non catalogabili in un genere)

Andrew Wasylyk – Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolatio

Trrmà ‎– The Earth’s Relief

Jyoti – Mama, You Can Bet!

Calibro 35 – Momentum

Yves Tumor – Safe in the Hands of Love

Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders

Christine Ott – Chimères (pour ondes Martenot)

Siti Muharam – Siti of Unguja (Romance Revolution On Zanzibar)

Elsa Hewitt ‎– Citrus Paradisi

Tara Clerkin Trio ‎– Tara Clerkin Trio

Elettronica

Nihiloxica – Kaloli

Romeo Poirier – Hotel Nota

Domenique Dumont – People on Sunday

Sepehr – Shaytoon

A. G. Cook – 7G

U-I – Enter The Garden

Soul, Funk, R’n’b, Hip Hop

Surprise Chef – Daylight Savings

Karate Boogaloo – Carn The Boogers

SPAZA – UPRIZE! (Music from the Original Motion Picture)

Idris Ackamoor and The Pyramids – Shaman!

Sault – Untitled (Black Is)

Lightning Orchestra – Source And Deliver

Jason Joshua & The Beholders – Alegría Y Tristeza

Eddie Chacon – Pleasure, Joy and Happiness

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

Jenna Camille – The Time is Now

Ego Ella May – Honey for Wounds

Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel

Monophonics – It’s only us

Lianne La Havas – Lianne La Havas

keiyaA – Forever, Ya Girl

Marlowe – Marlowe 2

Pa Salieu – Send Them To Coventry

Run The Jewels – RTJ 4

Armand Hammer – Shrines

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Manonmars – In colour

Clipping – Visions of bodies being burned

Garage Punk, Punk

Movie Star Junkies – Shadow of a Rose

Erik Nervous – Bugs!

Tony Dork – Struggle Street

Stiff Richards – State of Mind

Power Pop, Jangle Pop

RVG – Feral

Exploding Flowers – Stumbling Blocks

Disq – Collector

Dead Famous People – Harry

The Reflectors ‎– First Impression

R.E. Seraphin – Tiny Shapes

Smokescreens – A Strange Dream

European Sun – European Sun

Eggy – Bravo!

Sentieri squisitamente pop e leggere divagazioni – in giro per il mondo

Pedro Pastoriz – Pingue-Pongue com o Abismo

Ítallo – O Time da Mooca

Baxter Dury – The Night Chancers

Julien Gasc – L’appel de la forêt

Benjamin Biolay – Grand Prix

L’Albero – Solo al Sole

Kate NV – Room for the Moon

Pop Yé-Yé nel 2020

Fleur – Fleur

Juniore – Un, Deux, Trois

Retro sounds con stile

Young Silver Fox – Canyons

Mildlife – Automatic

Old but gold

Marcos Valle – Cinzento

Jane Birkin – Oh! Pardon tu dormais…

Brigitte Fontaine – Terre Neuve

Rodolphe Burger – Environs

Live album

Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood – LIVE

The Premonitions – A Night With The Premonitions

The Sound of 2020

(Guitar)Poplandia 2020

Top 5 Ristampe/Recuperi (dischi)

1. Nora Orlandi – A Doppia Faccia (Four Flies Records)

2. Nancy Priddy ‎– You’ve Come This Way Before (Modern Harmonic)

3. Priscilla Ermel – Origens Da Luz (Music from Memory)

4. Red Lights – Red Lights (In the Red records)

5. Carlo Rustichelli – Sei Donne per l’assassino (Spikerot Records)

Video dell’anno

Benjamin Biolay – Vendredi 12:

Monica Vitti vive. Il video, un collage di spezzoni di film italiani anni settanta (“La Supertestimone” del 1971 e “Gli Ordini sono Ordini” del 1972), è atemporale. Potrebbe essere di ieri, oggi e domani.

Speciale.

