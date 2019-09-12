Daniel Johnston, 7 pezzi non bastano

Un artista dal tocco lieve, delicato, da sempre portatore di una poetica unica. Daniel Johnston e la sua morte rappresentano un buco, un enorme punto di domanda su una vita e un’attitudine artistica che ha sempre colpito tutti, da Kurt Cobain a Lana Del Rey.

Daniel è anche nel suo raccontare l’amore come un luogo di incontro tra un mondo adolescenziale e metafisico, o nel perenne attaccamento allo scrivere, al cantare e al registrare tutto come un flusso psichico. “If I did stop, there could be nothing”, aveva detto in un’intervista al NY Times, noi oggi lo ricordiamo con 7 brani e ci prepariamo al silenzio, al non-ritorno.

7. Love Wheel

6. Life in Vain

5. Don’t Play Cards with Satan

4. Try To Love

3. Story Of an Artist

2. My Life is Starting Over Again

1. Love Forever

Bonus track:

True Love Will Find You In The End