R.E.M. : streaming e download dell’inedito “Fascinating”

Da ieri è disponibile via streaming e download “Fascinating”, inedito targato R.E.M. .

Il brano, escluso all’ultimo momento da “Reveal” (2001) e poi scartato anche da “Around The Sun” (2004), viene finalmente pubblicato dalla band di Athens : la versione registrata nel 2004 a Nassau di questa ballata con arrangiamento di flauto e oboe aiuterà a raccogliere fondi, tramite l’organizzazione Mercy Corps, per la popolazione delle Bahamas colpita dall’Uragano Dorian.

La canzone è ascoltabile e acquistabile qui.