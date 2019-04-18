Vinci 2 biglietti per il Pohoda Festival 2019 in Slovacchia

Il Pohoda Festival in Slovacchia, che si terrà dal 11 al 13 luglio 2019, è un gran bel festival e quest’anno ha come artisti più interessanti Liam Gallagher, Lykke Li, The Roots, Skepta, The 1975, Mac DeMarco, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michael Kiwanuka, Mura Masa, Lianne La Havas, Death Grips.

Kalporz vuole regalarvi due biglietti, se volete, così ci potrete andare in compagnia.

Per vincerli è semplice: dovete mettere like alla nostra pagina Facebook, e inviarci un messaggio alla stessa dicendoci quale è l’artista che vi interesserebbe ascoltare a Trenčín.

Termine concorso: 25 aprile

Il 26 aprile lo comunicheremo al vincitore.

