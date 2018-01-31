Cinque domande ai Jaguwar

Una delle realtà emergenti nella musica shoegaze e noise europea, gli Jaguwar di Lemmy Fischer, Oyèmi Noize e Chris Krenkel dopo due EP pubblicati su Prospect, hanno reso disponibile “Ringhting”, uscito su Tapete Records lo scorso 12 gennaio.

Per parlare del nuovo disco e in generale del progetto Jaguwar ma anche per alcune riflessioni relativamente il momento storico della musica shoegaze, abbiamo contattato via email la band che ci ha gentilmente concesso questa intervista.

Buona lettura.

1. Ciao ragazzi. Grazie per questa intervista. Comincerei dall’inizio. Quando avete messo in piedi la band? Avevate già un’idea ben precisa su che cosa avreste voluto fare? Quali possiamo considerare siano le vostre principali influenze?

>> Gli Jaguwar sono stati fondati nel 2012. Lemmy (il chitarrista) e io [Ndr. Oyèmi.] (che suono il basso) avevano un altro progetto musicale improntato al noise-rock precedentemente, ma avevamo in mente di fare qualche cosa di nuovo. Dopo diversi cambi di batterista, nel 2014 Chris è entrato a far parte della band e abbiamo così completato la composizione della formazione attuale.

Avevamo un’idea abbastanza precisa su cosa fare sin dall’inizio. Volevamo scrivere canzoni pop noise. I nostri principali punti di riferimento sono da ricercare nella musica shoegaze (vecchia e nuova!) ma ci piacciono un mucchio di altre cose: l’indie rock, la new wave, il post punk, il bombast rock, il noise rock, la musica elettronica e quella più sperimentale…

Non è facile comunque indicare dei nomi per quelli che sono i gruppi e gli artisti cui ci ispiriamo, ma eccoti qualche nome: Peter Gabriel, i Fleetwood Mac, Bjork, i Ringo Deathstarr, gli A Place to Bury Strangers, i Cure.

2. Ho ascoltato il primo disco che è uscito in questi giorni via Tapete Records. Volevo farvi qualche domanda al riguardo. Numero uno: come è nato il contatto con l’etichetta? Conoscevano già il vostro lavoro e vi avevano visto suonare dal vivo? Numero due: pensate sia corretto definirvi principalmente un gruppo shoegaze? Come definireste il vostro sound?

>> È andata che un giorno abbiamo scritto una email alla Tapete Records perché volevano sapere se ci fosse la possibilità di suonare come band di supporto in alcuni concerti dei Telescopes (ancora loro sotto contratto con la Tapete Records) in Germania. La cosa non andò in porto purtroppo, ma loro erano comunque interessati alla nostra musica, così ci hanno chiesto se nel caso saremmo stati interessati a lavorare con loro in futuro. Ecco, le cose sono andate così. Ne siamo stati enormemente felici. Sono abbastanza sicuro che non ci avevano mai ascoltati prima e neppure visti suonare dal vivo.

Come ho spiegato prima non ci consideriamo una band di genere. Non ci consideriamo parte di nessuna “nicchia” particolare. La nostra unica ambizione è scrivere buona musica.

Chiaramente ci sentiamo connessi alla scena shoegaze e abbiamo un sacco di sostegno da ascoltatori e band del genere.

Una cosa che ci attira molto è modellare il nostro sound fino all’estremo. Ci piace di sperimentare e creare qualche cosa di nuovo che sia interessante e allo stesso tempo sperimentale. Ci piacciono le belle canzoni pop ma cerchiamo anche di non essere troppo formali. Siamo una band rumorosa e suoniamo dal vivo con un sacco di amplificazione. È anche una questione di estetica. Ci piace presentarci come una specie di grande muro di suono. Ma non trascuriamo mai la scrittura delle canzoni, cui dedichiamo tutta la nostra attenzione. Vogliamo che le nostre canzoni possano essere suonate semplicemente sulla chitarra acustica a casa dei nostri genitori senza bisogno di tutto il resto della strumentazione.

3. Com’è andato il lavoro in studio durante la registrazione del disco? Questo è il vostro LP, come avete lavorato per le diverse fasi di registrazione? Qualcuno vi ha aiutato in questa fase? Il risultato finale vi soddisfa? Voglio dire, l’album suona esattamente come era nei vostri programmi oppure avete cambiato idea strada facendo?

>> Produrre e registrare il disco non è stato affatto facile. Ci sono voluti un bel po’ di mesi. Durante le fasi di registrazioni io e Lemmy ci siamo trasferiti da Dresda a Berlino, mentre il disco è stato registrato a Hof [Ndr. In Baviera.]. Praticamente ci spostavamo di continuo da una città all’altra.

Per prima cosa abbiamo registrato delle versioni demo delle canzoni per sperimentare quello che poi avremmo effettivamente fatto nelle registrazioni definitive. Un nostro buon amico ha questo studio a Hof. Gli piace il nostro lavoro e capiva perfettamente che cosa avevamo in mente di fare. Avevamo già registrato con lui una cover dei Telescopes (“Flying”) e la cosa aveva funzionato alla perfezione. Sapevamo di poter fare un buon lavoro con lui. Abbiamo registrato in ordine batteria, basso, voci e poi le chitarre, su cui abbiamo lavorato molto. Le canzoni non sono cambiate molto nella versione in studio, ma molte caratteristiche del suono sono state create in questo momento, così come l’aggiunta di alcuni riff di chitarra.

Bernie Friebe, il proprietario dello studio, non è esattamente un ingegnere del suono, ma ha saputo comunque aiutarci in questa fase.

Poi Lemmy ha mixato il disco, mentre il mastering è stato fatto da Christopher Cline in Texas, USA.

Siamo soddisfatti del disco. Ovviamente pensiamo che si possa sempre fare di meglio, ma penso che abbiamo fatto un buon lavoro. Suona esattamente come volevamo suonasse in principio.

4. Ricollegandoci alle due precedenti domande e in particolare alla musica shoegaze, apparentemente questo genere sembrerebbe in un periodo di crisi. Un sacco di band che dovrebbero essere shoegaze in verità suonano quello che viene chiamato “dream pop”, dedicando maggiore attenzione all’aspetto pop invece che a quello più tipicamente noise. Molto spesso si sente una mancanza di verve e di energia. È solo una mia sensazione. Che cosa pensate al riguardo? Quali sono le band che pensiate abbiamo la vostra stessa attitudine?

>> Be’, quello che è successo in questi anni secondo me è che lo shoegaze in qualche modo ha trovato una sua strada nella musica mainstream. Questo anche a causa delle grandi reunion che sono successe in questi anni. Questo da una parte è stato una gran cosa, ma dall’altra è stato come schiacciare tutte le buone nuove band che ci sono in giro. Tutte quante avevano da confrontarsi con i grandi cinque (MBV, Slowdive, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Ride, Lush). Penso che ci sono un sacco di buone band che sanno il fatto loro senza nessun interesse particolare a essere considerate band shoegaze ma cercando di sviluppare un proprio sound peculiare. Penso ai Ringo Deathstarr oppure agli A Place to Bury Strangers. Spero che tutta la scena si diversifichi in modo tale che tutte le band la smettano di suonare come i DIIV. Ci sono un sacco di band molto più interessanti in giro.

5. Come detto prima, in questi giorni è finalmente uscito il vostro disco. Che cosa farete ora? Avete già in mente di andare in tour? Che cosa ci dobbiamo aspettare dai Jaguwar nel futuro?

>> Alla fine di febbraio andremo in tour in Germania. A Marzo suoneremo al SXSW Festival a Austin in Texas, non vediamo l’ora!

Durante l’estate speriamo di suonare in qualche festival e di fare tour in autunno.

Per il resto durante l’anno dovremmo suonare qualche data con qualche amico in giro per l’Europa. Stiamo pianificando alcune date con i Foreign Resort, che sono di Copenaghen, Danimarca e sono nostri ottimi amici.

E stiamo lavorando a nuove canzoni.

Che cosa dovete aspettarvi? Che gli Jaguwar continueranno a fare un bel po’ di casino in giro. Così come abbiamo sempre fatto!

ENGLISH VERSION:

1. Hi guys. Thank you for releasing us this interview. Let’s start from the beginning. When you came up with the formation of the band? You had since from the beginning a main idea about the imprinting you were eventually giving to the sound of the band? What you are probably going to consider as your main influences?

>> Jaguwar started in 2012. Lemmy (guitarist of Jaguwar) and I (Oyèmi) (Bassist of Jaguwar) had this other noisy project before and decided to start something new. After several changes on the drums, Chris joined the band in 2014.

We had kind of a main idea in the beginning. We wanted to write noisy pop songs. We were very inspired by Shoegaze music (old and new!) but also by all the other music we love, like Indie Rock, New Wave, Post Punk, Bombast Rock, Noise Rock, electronic music and experimental stuff.

Our main influence is not easy to name as we consider us a band that’s open to a lot of genres but to name a few: Peter Gabriel, Fleetwood Mac, Björk, Ringo Deathstarr, A Place to Bury Strangers, The Cure.

2. I listened and wrote a review about your first LP out next January via Tapete Records. First question. How did you get in contact with the label? They already knew you because your previous releases and your live performances? Second question, does the definition that you are mainly a shoegaze band sound correct to you? How would you eventually define the Jaguwar sound?

>> This one day I wrote an email to Tapete as I wanted to check if it’s possible to do support for The Telescopes (also signed to Tapete) on some German Shows. It did not happen however they seem to like our music so they asked us if we might be interested in working with them in the future. And that’s what we did and we are very happy about it. I’m pretty sure they never heard about us before and never saw us live.

How I explained earlier, we don’t consider ourself a genre band. We don’t try to fit into any kind of niche. Our only ambition is to write good music.

However we do feel connected with the Shoegaze scene and have a lot of support by people and bands of the scene.

With Jaguwar we are very attracted to extreme sound shaping. We love to play around with sounds and create something new, interesting and experimental. We love a good pop song but never try to be conventional. We are a loud band and we play a lot of big amps. And that’s also what’s the esthetic soundwise. We love layering and a massive wall. But never miss good songwriting as that’s what it’s about in the end. Throw away all your gear and what you are left with is a song you can play on your shitty acoustic guitar at your parents house.

3. How it was to work in the studio to record the album. This is your first LP, so how did you proceed into the several phases of your work? Did someone help and/or collaborate with you? The final result does actually satisfy you? The album sound the same way you wanted to at the beginning or you changed your mind working on it?

>> Producing and Recording the album was a shitload of work. It took us several months to do so. In the same time as the recordings happened, Lemmy and I moved from Dresden to Berlin, the recordings we did in Hof. So we all were kind of moving between 3 different cities.

We first did Demo Versions of all the Songs in our practice place to arrange everything how we wanted it to be in the end. We have a good friend owning this Studio in Hof and he likes what we are doing and understands what we want. We recorded a cover song of The Telescopes (“Flying”) with him before and it worked out very well so we stuck with him. We started with drums, then Bass, Vocals and Guitar pretty much in the End. The Songs did not change a lot in the studio but many of the characteristic sounds were created there and a lot of guitar phrases.

Bernd Friebe owning the studio is not just a very good engineer to work with but always has some good advice on hand.

Lemmy mixed the whole album and it was mastered by Christopher Cline in TX, USA.

We are satisfied with the album but of course you can always do better and work harder but I think we did pretty good. It’s how we wanted it to be.

4. Reconnecting to both the two previous questions and in particular to the shoegaze music. It seems like apparently this genre it’s in a period of crisis. A lot of bands who are supposed to be into shoegaze they sound almost too much dream pop, dedicating them a lot more to this aspect than to the noisy aspect of the genre. What I feel it’s a lack of verve and energy. It’s this just a sensation of mine? What do you think about this? What are the band around who do you consider you have got the same attitude?

>> Well, what happened in my eyes is that Shoegaze somehow found its way into mainstream. That’s because of all the big reunions we had in the last few years. And on one side that’s very cool, but on the other hand it’s kind of keeping all these cool new bands coming up very small. Everyone has to compare to the big 5 (MBV, Slowdive, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Ride, Lush). I think there are awesome bands out there who are just doing their thing and not trying to compete in the whole Shoegaze thing but to implement something unique. Just like for example Ringo Deathstarr or also Bands like A Place to Bury Strangers. I would wish for the scene to become a bit more diverse and Bands stopping to all sound like DIIV. There’s more to it.

5. Next month, as we recalled before, your album will be finally out. So, what then? What’s the plan? Are you going on tour? Have you got some surprises for us? What do we have to expect for the next future?

>> End of February we’re going on tour around Germany. In March we gonna play SXSW Festival in Austin Texas, we are more than excited about that one!

During Summer we hope to play some cool Festivals and do a tour in Autumn.

Throughout the whole year we might play some weekender shows with friends around Europe. At the moment we are planning to do some shows with our good friends of The Foreign Resort from Denmark.

And we started to work on new material.

What to expect: Jaguwar noising around like we always did.

(Emiliano D’Aniello)