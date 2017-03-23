Gorillaz, guarda i video di 4 brani dal nuovo album

I Gorillaz sono tornati e lo fanno come sempre in maniera fuori dal comune. Un’operazione di streaming trasversale ha lanciato quattro brani del nuovo attesissimo album “Humanz”. Tutti i brani hanno degli ospiti, già preannunciati dal leak della tracklist (con molti altri ospiti illustri e black quali Grace Jones, De La Soul, Zebra Katz, Danny Brown, Kelela).

In “Saturnz Barz” ospitano la voce della nuova stella pop della dancehall Popcaan, in “Andromeda” accolgono la voce trap della Virginia, D.R.A.M., in “Ascension” c’è una delle promesse più talentuose dell’hip hop americano della West Coast, Vince Staples, mentre in “We’ve Got The Power si va su una voce di tutt’altro genere: Jehnny Beth delle Savages. I quattro brani, eclettici e spiazzanti come il primo estratto al fianco di Benjamin Clementine, sono accompagnati da video animati molto suggestivi.

Eccoli di seguito (ma prima date un’occhiata alla tracklist con tutti i guest).

01 “Intro: I Switched My Robot Off”

02 “Ascension” (Feat. Vince Staples)

03 “Strobelite” (Feat. Peven Everett)

04 “Saturnz Barz” (Feat. Popcaan)

05 “Momentz” (Feat. De La Soul)

06 “Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath”

07 “Submission” (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

08 “Charger” (Feat. Grace Jones)

09 “Interlude: Elevator Going Up”

10 “Andromeda” (Feat. D.R.A.M.)

11 “Busted And Blue”

12 “Interlude: Talk Radio”

13 “Carnival” (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)

14 “Let Me Out” (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

15 “Interlude: Penthouse”

16 “Sex Murder Party” (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

17 “She’s My Collar” (Feat. Kali Uchis)

18 “Interlude: The Elephant”

19 “Hallelujah Money” (Feat. Benjamin Clementine)

20 “We Got The Power” (Feat. Jehnny Beth)

21 “The Apprentice” (Feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz, and RAY BLK)

22 “Halfway To The Halfway House” (Feat. Peven Everett)

23 “Out Of Body” (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz, and Imani Vonshà)

24 “Ticker Tape” (Feat. Carly Simon and Kali Uchis)

25 “Circle Of Friendz” (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)