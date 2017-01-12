“Star Roving”: gli Slowdive sono tornati



È appena uscito il primo brano inedito degli Slowdive dopo la lunghissima pausa di 22 anni (l’ultimo album “Pygmalion” è uscito nel 1995). Si chiama “Star Roving” e mostra una band ancora in formissima: c’è tutto quello che sperate ci sia. Chitarre riverberate, voci rarefatte, atmosfere eteree.

È proprio il caso di dirlo: bentornati! Qui sotto trovate il commento della band, in fondo il video ufficiale.

“When the band decided to get back together in 2014 we really wanted to make new music. It’s taken us a whole load of shows and a few false starts to get to that point, but it’s with pride and a certain trepidation we unleash “Star Roving”. We really hope folks enjoy it, it’s part of a bunch of new tracks we’ve been working on and it feels as fun, and as relevant playing together now as it did when we first started”