Phoenix, gioiosi in apparenza: l’intervista esclusiva

Qui a Kalporz i PHOENIX sono sempre piaciuti molto per il loro essere leggeri in una cornice di percorso “indipendente” di cui devono essere molto fieri. In vista della pubblicazione del loro nuovo album di inediti “ALPHA ZULU“, in uscita il 4 novembre 2022 via Loyaute/Glassnote Records, siamo dunque felici di ospitare in esclusiva l’intervista (in italiano e la trascrizione in inglese) che la band francese ha rilasciato a Zane Lowe, e disponibile su Apple Music. E così scopriamo che il loro essere “gioiosi” in effetti alle volte è solo un’apparenza, così come si manifesta plasticamente nell’ultimo nuovo singolo “Winter Solstice” (più sotto il video) dalle tinte – appunto – più da solstizio d’inverno che da quello estivo.

La cover di “Alpha Zulu”

I Phoenix parlano di cosa significa per loro il nuovo album “Alpha Zulu”…

Thomas: Per noi è un po’ presto per dirlo. Ogni album è un ricordo del tempo che abbiamo trascorso insieme e del tempo che trascorreremo insieme in tournée. Ogni tour ha un po’ la sua identità, perché siamo tutti cresciuti andando agli spettacoli. I miei spettacoli preferiti erano come quelli di Prince, che adoro, per esempio. Ogni tour era una cosa a sé. In ogni tournée andavi a vedere Parade tour e per qualche magica e incredibile ragione non ti importava di sentire “Purple Rain”. Per me questo è l’obiettivo finale, che la novità sia sempre la novità. E c’è gente che viene ai nostri concerti e vuole sentire tutto ciò che è ancora nuovo, e siamo davvero in questo momento. Ma è un po’ presto per dire esattamente cosa significhi, a parte il fatto che lo vediamo. C’è stata la pandemia. Ci è voluto più tempo. È stato un album molto surreale per noi a causa del luogo e del periodo. Sono successe molte cose, ci sono state cose davvero oscure. Oltre a Philippe, ci sono state persone della nostra famiglia che sono morte. (si riferisce a Philippe Zdar, il defunto compositore e produttore che ha lavorato con la band per tutta la sua carriera. Zdar è morto nel 2019 dopo una caduta accidentale da un tetto a Parigi. Aveva 52 anni – ndr).

I Phoenix sull’essere acclamati dal pubblico americano…

Thomas: Penso che sarebbe un errore cercare di capirlo… Il mistero è bello, e a volte i pianeti sono allineati e non si può fare a meno… Potrebbe essere per merito di una canzone o di un’altra, e non lo so davvero. “1901” è sembrata essere la canzone che ha dato il via a qualcosa di diverso per noi qui negli States. La gente ha fatto sua quella canzone.

I Phoenix sul manifestare la gioia con la loro musica…

Thomas: sembra che la gioia sia in superficie… una canzone, come “If Ever All Felt Better”, che avevamo, cos’era? L’Istituto norvegese di psichiatria l’ha usata per la terapia. Quindi a volte le tue canzoni vanno in posti che non immagini. E fin dall’inizio ci piace giocare con tutte queste… È una canzone, forse anche una cosa francese che Serge Gainsbourg faceva. Scriveva una canzone triste quando era felice. Scriveva una canzone felice quando era giù. In un certo senso è come manifestare in una protesta. Durante la pandemia, si manifestava per immaginare un po’ la fine del tunnel. Ecco perché in questo disco c’è molta luce, gioia, ritmo sostenuto e cose del genere.

I Phoenix raccontano di aver registrato il loro ultimo album durante la pandemia…

Deck: Penso che fare un album ci abbia fatto andare avanti, ci abbia fatto vivere la nostra vita. Penso che abbiamo continuato a lavorare ogni giorno abbassando il nostro ritmo da 9 a 5. Avevamo delle maschere. Questa era la parte più strana. Siamo diventati esperti in una sorta di strano equilibrio paradossale.

Laurent: Ecco perché nell’album tutte le voci sono un po’ ovattate. Fa parte del suono del… Sì, ci è piaciuto. È una nuova opzione acustica.

I Phoenix sul riascoltare la loro stessa musica…

Thomas: Succede molto raramente. Ma ci leghiamo sempre al ricordo di quando ascoltavamo per la prima volta la nostra stessa musica. C’è sempre un momento in cui siamo spettatori, ed è quello che cerchiamo perché dopo dobbiamo lavorare e trasformare questa emozione in qualcosa che possa parlare alla gente. E’ come una traduzione.

Laurent: Ma cerchiamo sempre di ricordare questo primo momento e la parte più importante del nostro lavoro è essere fedeli a questa prima emozione che abbiamo provato.

I Phoenix sul contatto con i fan da parte degli equipaggi dei voli Air France…

Thomas: I piloti dell’Air France… per qualche motivo, sono molti gli equipaggi dell’Air France che vengono ai nostri spettacoli. Ovunque ci troviamo, dicono: “Oh, ho preso questo volo per Santiago del Cile perché sapevo che c’era uno spettacolo, quindi vado a vedere lo spettacolo e poi torno indietro”. Ti raccontano le cose e poi ti rendi conto che a un certo punto, quando sei in tournée, voli più tu di loro.

Phoenix on What Their New Album ‘Alpha Zulu’ Means To Them…

Thomas: It’s a little early to tell for us. Every album is a memory of the time we spent together, and the time we will spend together touring the album. Every tour has its own identity a little bit because we all grew up going to shows. My favorite kind of shows were the ones like I adore Prince, for instance. Every tour was its own thing. Every tour you’d go to see Parade tour, and for some magical incredible reason you didn’t care about hearing Purple Rain. To me, that’s the ultimate goal, that the new thing is always the thing. And we do have people coming to our shows that want to hear everything that’s new still, so we are really in this thing right now. But it’s a little early to tell exactly what it means beside the fact that we see it. It was the pandemic. It took longer. It was a very surreal album for us because of the location, the time. A lot of things happened, there were really dark stuff. Beside Philippe, there was people in our family passed away.

Phoenix on Being Embraced by American Audiences…

Thomas: I think it’d be a mistake to try to understand it…The mystery is nice, and it also sometimes planets are aligned that you have no… It could be one song or it could be a different one, and I really don’t know. 1901 seemed to be the one song that started something else for us here. Then people wanted that song.

Phoenix on Manifesting Joy with Their Music…

Thomas: it seems that joy seems to be on the surface… a song, like “If Ever All Felt Better”, that song we had, what was it? The Norwegian Psychiatry Institute used it for therapy. So sometimes your songs go to places you have no idea. And since the beginning we love to play with all these… It’s a song, I guess maybe it’s also a French thing that Serge Gainsbourg would do. He would write a sad song when he was happy. He’d write a happy song when he was at the lowest. It’s almost like manifesting in a way. During the pandemic, you would manifest to see the end of the tunnel a little bit. And that’s why this record has a lot of light and joy and upbeat tempos and things like that.

Phoenix on Recording Their Latest Album During the Pandemic…

Deck: I think just making an album just kept us going, kept us on living our life. I think we kept on working every day and with our little 9 to 5 kind of pace. We had masks. That was the weird part of it. We became experts in some kind of weird parametric equalization.

Laurent: That’s why the album, all the vocal are bit muffled. It’s part of the sound of the…Yeah, we kind of enjoyed it. It’s new acoustic option.

Phoenix on Listening Back To Their Own Music…

Thomas: It happens very rarely. But we always connect with the memory of us being listeners for the first time of our own music. There’s always a moment where we are spectators, and that’s what we are looking for because after that we have to work and turn this emotion into something that can talk to people. Translate.

Laurent: But we always try to remember this first moment and it’s the biggest part of our job is to be true to this first emotion we had.

Phoenix on Connecting with Fans From Air France Flight Crews…

Thomas: Air France pilots, for some reason there’s a lot of our Air France crews come to our shows now. Wherever we are, they go like, “Oh, I took this flight to Santiago de Chile because I knew there was a show, so I’m going to watch the show and then fly back.” They tell you things and then you realize that at some point when you’re on tour, you fly more than they fly.

LE INFO SUL NUOVO ALBUM "ALPHA ZULU"

Il nuovo album è stato prodotto dalla band stessa e registrato al Musée des Arts Décoratifs di Parigi, che si trova al Palais du Louvre.

Il nuovo video musicale di “Winter Solstice” è stato invece diretto dai precedenti collaboratori di “Ti Amo” Warren Fu e Saoli Nash.

La band ha recentemente suonato la title track da Jimmy Kimmel Live! – e precedentemente si è esibita live al Late Show with Stephen Colbert suonando “Tonight“ feat. Ezra Koenig dei Vampire Weekend

