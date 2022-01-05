Francesco Marchesi Awards 2021

Top 20 Album 2021

1. Mdou Moctar, “Afrique Victime”

2. Black Country, New Road, “For The First Time”

3. Tirzah, “Colourgrade”

4. Mach-Hommy, “Pray For Haiti”

5. Playboi Carti, “Whole Lotta Red”

6. Skillibeng, “The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition”

7. Dry Cleaning, “New Long Leg”

8. Spirit of Beehive, “Entertainment, Death”

9. Slowthai, “Tyron”

10. L’Rain, “Fatigue”

11. Crumb, “Ice Melt”

12. Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales”

13. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, “Promises”

14. Fatima Al Qadiri, “Medieval Femme”

15. Migos, “Culture III”

16. Loraine James, “Reflection”

17. RP Boo, “Established!”

18. aya, “im hole”

19. Space Afrika, “Honest Labour”

20. Lee Gamble, “A Million Pieces Of You”