First reaction was “Shock”! Shock because we love post-punk.

Second reaction was “Yawn”. Yawn because we love post-punk with attitude and innovation.

Third reaction was “Please, give me Fall, again”. Because Fall was the new post-punk in the past. Shame is an old post punk band that tried to see the future.

Without ideas, without attitude, without songs.

Shock is the new FUOCO DI PAGLIA.

45/100

(Nicola Guerra)

foto in home fornita dall’Ufficio Stampa Goodfellas

photo credit Sam Gregg