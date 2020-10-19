“Kid A non ha previsto il futuro, lo ha trasceso”, ci ha detto Steven Hyden

Chiudiamo i “festeggiamenti” per il ventennale di “Kid A” con l’intervista proprio all’autore di “This isn’t happening. La storia di Kid A” (Rizzoli), dopo aver chiacchierato con il traduttore italiano (Giuseppe Manuel Brescia). Sentiamo cosa ha da dirci quindi Steven Hyden mentre ci ascoltiamo per le ultime volte il capolavoro dei Radiohead dopo l’abbuffata di questi giorni, nell’attesa di ritirarlo fuori quando vorremo farci ritrasportare in questo album che trascende il tempo.

Steven Hyden (1977) vive a Minneapolis e scrive su Uproxx (in precedenza su Grantland e A.V. Club) e collabora al podcast Indiecast proprio su Uproxx. Ha all’attivo diversi libri, tra cui “Your Favorite Band Is Killing Me” (2016) e “Twilight of the Gods” (2018).



Ho l’impressione che l’idea di scrivere di “Kid A” sia cresciuta nel tempo con te… è così oppure è stata un’illuminazione fulminea?

Mi è venuta l’idea qualche anno prima di iniziare il libro. L’anniversario dell’uscita dell’album è stato un appuntamento naturale offerto dal tempo, ma Kid A è davvero uno dei dischi più importanti degli ultimi 20 anni, e mi è sembrato che ci fossero molte affascinanti direzioni e tangenti da seguire, oltre a scrivere la storia dell’album stesso.

Il racconto si mantiene su una sottile linea (riuscita) tra l’oggettività dei fatti, delle dichiarazioni e degli avvenimenti, e come la musica dei Radiohead ha interloquito con la tua vita: credi che debba essere sempre così quando si scrive di musica o prediligi uno o l’altro dei due aspetti?

Tutti i miei libri sono stati una combinazione di critica, giornalismo e memorie personali. È una bella e comoda strada da percorrere per me, e penso che sia un modo efficace per parlare di musica, perché il modo in cui rispondiamo alla musica è così legato alle nostre esperienze personali di vita. Sarebbe quasi disonesto non ammetterlo.

Mi pare di capire che tu sia un critico che crede in un approccio democratico all’interpretazione delle opere d’arte, e anche di “Kid A” (le considerazioni nella parte in cui citi Room 237), piuttosto che nell’interpretazione autentica proveniente dall’autore… è così?

Quello che l’artista pensa del proprio lavoro è ovviamente importante, ma alla fine penso che sia il pubblico a decidere cosa significa arte, in definitiva. A volte ciò che sentiamo e percepiamo è in diretto conflitto con la volontà dell’artista. Ma è anche vero che si verificano alcune circostanze che cambiano il contesto dell’arte che un artista non avrebbe mai potuto prevedere. Nel caso di Kid A, l’album ha una risonanza nel 2020 che non aveva nel 2000. In un certo senso, l’album cattura l’umore dei nostri tempi moderni in modo ancora più efficace di quando è stato pubblicato. I Radiohead non hanno previsto il futuro, ma hanno fatto un album che ha trasceso il suo tempo per parlare della nostra situazione attuale. Questo è un vero e proprio talento dell’album stesso.

Secondo me “Kid A” è un disco incredibile solo per la forza e la ricerca che ci hanno messo i Radiohead in quella loro fase “post-OK Computer” ma indubbiamente l’uscita in quel particolare anno – il 2000, appena usciti dalle paure di fine millennio, con il web in fase di ascesa mondiale di utilizzo, la digitalizzazione che iniziava – ne ha aumentato il fascino. Facendo un’ipotesi irrealistica, credi che avrebbe avuto lo stesso impatto se fosse uscito, che so, nel 1995 o nel 2005?

Difficile a dirsi. Per me personalmente, il fatto che Kid A sia uscito nel 2000 è stato una parte significativa del mio interesse a scriverne. Il libro è la storia di un disco classico realizzato da una grande rock band, ma è anche una storia del mondo esterno che circondava l’album. È tutto così affascinante per me. In un certo senso, è impossibile immaginare che Kid A suoni come il Kid A che conosciamo oggi se fosse uscito in un altro anno. È un prodotto del suo tempo e del suo luogo.

In un’immagine bellissima dici che i Radiohead sono tra le poche cose di cui potresti parlare con il te stesso in seconda liceo… al te stesso sedicenne “Kid A” sarebbe piaciuto? E ai sedicenni di oggi credi che piaccia o comunque che trasmetta loro qualcosa?

Anche in questo caso, è difficile per me dirlo, perché non credo che Kid A sia Kid A se fosse uscito prima o dopo. Per quanto riguarda il fatto che ai sedicenni di oggi piaccia Kid A, probabilmente sono l’ultimo a cui dovreste chiedere! Non pretenderei mai di sapere cosa pensa un sedicenne nel 2020.

Lo sai che abbiamo intervistato questa settimana il traduttore italiano del tuo libro? Si chiama Giuseppe Manuel Brescia, è italiano ma vive in Australia. Prima di tutto ti dico che ha fatto un ottimo lavoro e una gran traduzione, e ci ha confidato che questa volta non gli è capitato di confrontarsi con l’autore, cioè con te. Ti è capitato in passato o in questa occasione di lavorare con i traduttori esteri delle tue opere? Che effetto ti ha fatto?

Non ho mai incontrato i traduttori di nessuno dei miei libri. Ti prendo in parola che ha fatto un buon lavoro. Non parlo italiano, quindi non ho proprio modo di saperlo!

Immagino che “Kid A” ci sarebbe nei 5 dischi da isola deserta… ci dici gli altri 4?

Kid A in realtà non sarebbe uno dei miei dischi da isola deserta. Lo adoro, ma non è nemmeno il mio disco preferito dei Radiohead. Che è OK Computer.

Questa è una domanda difficile, perché non una lista dei miei dischi preferiti cambia, non è necessariamente statica. Se dovessi prendere questa domanda alla lettera – e cioè la musica che vorrei se fossi bloccato su un’isola deserta senza altra musica – suppongo che sceglierei gli album più lunghi che mi vengono in mente. O la musica che mi rende davvero felice e tranquillo. Niente di deprimente. Quindi, pensando a questo, ecco le mie scelte:

Bob Dylan, The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, The Live Anthology

Hitsville USA: The Complete Motown Singles Collection 1958-71

Brian Eno, Another Green World

Air, Talkie Walkie

VERSIONE INGLESE

I have the impression that the idea of writing about “Kid A” has grown over time with you… has it or has it been a lightning bolt idea?

I had the idea for a few years before I started the book. The anniversary of the album’s release was a natural time peg, but Kid A truly is one of the most important records of the last 20 years, and it just seemed like there were a lot of fascinating tangents to go on, along with writing about the story of the album itself.

The story is kept on a thin (successful) line between the objectivity of facts, statements and events, and how Radiohead’s music has interacted with your life: do you think it should always be like this when writing about music or do you prefer one of the two aspects?

All of my books have been a combination of criticism, journalism, and memoir. It’s a nice, comfortable lane for me, and I do think it’s an effective way to talk about music, because how we respond to music is so tied up in our own personal life experiences. It would be almost dishonest not to own up to it.

I understand that you are a critic who believes in a democratic approach to the interpretation of art, and also of “Kid A” (the considerations in the part where you talk about Room 237), rather than in the authentic interpretation coming from the author of the art… is that so?

What the artist thinks about their own work is obviously important, but ultimately I think it’s the audience that decides what art ultimately means. Sometimes, what we hear and perceive is in direct conflict with the artist intended. But it’s also true that certain circumstances arise that change the context for art that an artist could have never foreseen. In the case of Kid A, the album has a resonance in 2020 that it didn’t have in 2000. In a way, the album captures the mood of our modern times even more effectively than it did when it was released. Radiohead didn’t predict the future, but they did make an album that transcended its time in order to speak to our current predicament. That’s a real accomplishment.

In my opinion “Kid A” is an incredible record only for the strength and the research that Radiohead put us in that “post-OK Computer” phase, but undoubtedly the release in that particular year – 2000, just out of the fears of the end of the millennium, with the web in a phase of worldwide rise of use, the digitization that began – has increased its appeal. Making an unrealistic hypothesis, do you think it would have had the same impact if it had been released, I don’t know, in 1995 or 2005?

That’s hard to say. For me personally, the fact that Kid A came out in the year 2000 was a significant part of my interest in writing about it. You have this story of a classic record made by a great rock band, but it’s also a story about the world surrounding the album. It is all so fascinating to me. In a way, it’s impossible to imagine Kid A sounding like the Kid A that we know today coming out in any other year. It is very much a product of its time and place.

In a beautiful metaphor you say that Radiohead is one of the few things you could talk to yourself about in high school… would the Steven Hyden 16-year-old have liked “Kid A”? And do you think today’s sixteen year olds like it, or do you think it’s transmitting something to them?

Again, that’s hard for me to say, because I don’t think Kid A is Kid A if it comes out any earlier or later than it did. As for whether 16-year-olds today like Kid A, I’m probably the last guy you should ask! I would never claim to know what a 16-year-old in 2020 is thinking.

Did you know that we interviewed the Italian translator of your book this week? His name is Giuseppe Manuel Brescia, he is Italian but lives in Australia. First of all he did a great job and a great translation, and he told us that this time he didn’t happen to confront the author, that is you. Did it happen to you in the past or on this occasion to work with foreign translators of your works? What effect did it have on you?

I’ve never met the translators of any of my books. I’ll take your word that he did a good job. I don’t speak Italian, so I really have no way of knowing!

I imagine that “Kid A” would be in your 5 desert island records… could you tell us the other 4?

Kid A actually wouldn’t be one of my desert island records. I love it, but it’s not even my favorite Radiohead record. That would be OK Computer.

This is a hard question, because I don’t necessarily have a list of my favorite records that is static. If I were to take this question literally – music I would want if I was stranded on a desert island with no other music — I suppose I would pick the longest albums I can think of. Or music that makes me really happy and calm. Nothing depressing. So, with that in mind, here are my picks.

Bob Dylan, The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, The Live Anthology

Hitsville USA: The Complete Motown Singles Collection 1958-71

Brian Eno, Another Green World

Air, Talkie Walkie

(Paolo Bardelli)