Gli errori da genitore di Andy Shauf

Testo toccante per il nuovo estratto di Andy Shauf, “Living Room”, che anticipa l’album “The Neon Skyline” che sarà pubblicato il 24 gennaio 2020.

“Living Room” racconta degli errori che i nostri genitori commettono e che anche i figli fanno, una volta che sono diventati a loro volta genitori: “I remembered once when I was a girl my father came home late from work. I’d drawn a picture for him in school that day and I wanted to show him. He said, ‘Go show it to your mother dear.’ But I’d drawn it just for him – just for him. Anyways, today my son came home from school and he had drawn a picture. But I was so tired from work, I told him I would have a look in a little while”.