Courtney Barnett live from Piedmont Park

Ci piacciono molto queste esibizioni stile format estemporanee: nel caso in esame Courtney Barnett ha registrato qualche mese fa e pubblicato ora su YouTube una session campestre (nel Piedmont Park, ad Atlanta) in cui ha suonato tutto il suo ultimo (e bellissimo) “Tell Me How You Really Feel”.

Godetevela!

1. Hopefulessness

2. City Looks Pretty

3. Charity

4. Need A Little Time

5. Nameless, Faceless

6. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

7. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence

8. Help Your Self

9. Walkin’ on Eggshells

10. Sunday Roast