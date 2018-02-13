Rival Consoles: ad aprile esce il nuovo “Persona”

Il 13 aprile Erased Tapes pubblicherà il nuovo album di Rival Consoles. L’opera si chiama “Persona”, e il titolo è ben più di un riferimento al film di Ingmar Bergman: come annuncia lo stesso autore, il film del 1966 è stato una fortissima fonte di ispirazione per il disco, ed in particolare questa scena iniziale.

“Persona” infatti è un lavoro che nasce da una riflessione del rapporto che si instaura tra i corpi: “My music is generally inward looking. I like finding something about the self within music, that doesn’t have to be specific but maybe asks something or reveals something. This record is a continuation on the self through electronic sounds. Like Legowelt once said ‘a synthesiser is like a translator for unknown emotions’, which I think sums up what I am trying to do. I think all these emotions we have make up our persona. So in a way by finding new ones you alter or expand your persona. And that is what I want my music to try to do. I deliberately aimed to be more sonically diverse with this record. I wanted to experiment more. I wanted to create new sounds and new emotions”