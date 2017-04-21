Bedroom pop allo specchio: parlando con e di Ari Roar

Ari Roar, progetto mente ed anima di Caleb Campbell, è un’istantanea di pop music, di brani che girano attorno a dolci simbiosi tra voce e chitarra (sottotraccia anche tastiere e batteria). In continuo movimento, però. Le canzoni, contenute nell’EP “Patch me up” (2016, Golden Brown), infatti, hanno sì quella intimità delicata e quella leggerezza da testa sulle nuvole ma al contempo sanno sbocciare, come fiori primaverili, in melodie soffici e rotonde. La musica (guitar) pop da cameretta – definita in inglese bedroom pop – si apre, quindi, al mondo con quattro brani – “Dove”, “Take Me Over”, “Karate Again”, “The Ointment” – figli di luoghi e tempi diversi: la prima parte – o sarebbe meglio dire la prima fase – del disco nasce nel microcosmo del garage di casa di Campbell , a Dallas (Texas), ma quasi subito si estende a una realtà più ampia, alla scena locale di Denton, alla registrazione del disco partecipano due Midlake: McKenzie Smith e Joey McClellan mettono le mani su “Take Me Over” e “The Ointment”; il primo suona la batteria, il secondo fa da ingegnere del suono. Registrate e missate queste prime due canzoni, il raggio di azione, però, si ingrandisce ulteriormente: il giovane musicista prende e parte per Miami Beach, dove registra e missa “Dove” e “Karate Again”. Il piccolo – la vita, la musica del singolo – confluisce nel grande, la vastità del territorio americano. In maniera naturale, però. Abbiamo voluto, quindi, contattare Caleb Campbell per un breve scambio di vedute sulla sua musica:

“Take me over”, la seconda traccia del tuo primo EP “Patch me Up” (o secondo, considerando la cassetta omonima pubblicata in formato digitale nel 2015), sembra la connessione persa tra Beatles ed Elliott Smith. Potrebbe essere un outtake di “Figure 8”. Cosa ne pensi?

Grazie, sono molto legato a entrambi, Beatles ed Elliott Smith. Quindi essere menzionato insieme a loro è leggermente surreale e gentile. Non so davvero esattamente dove stavo andando a parare, quando l’ho scritta e registrata. Mi piaceva semplicemente l’idea musicale nel ritornello, così ero entusiasta di farla uscire fuori lì.



Nella tua pagina facebook ho letto che – ad agosto 2016 – stavi registrando un album con Hunter Davidsohn (già al lavoro con Frankie Cosmos e Porches), per me sembra la scelta giusta. Voglio dire, la musica di Frankie Cosmos ha un tocco morbido che possiamo trovare nelle tue canzoni. Bedroom pop al meglio. Stai ancora registrando con Davidsohn? E se sì, come sta andando? Perché l’hai scelto? O è solo un caso?

Dopo essere stato un fan di Frankie per un paio di anni e aver ascoltato il disco “Next Thing”, ho deciso di fare una piccola ricerca su chi stava producendo questi suoni meravigliosi. È così che ho trovato David. Gli ho scritto un’email contenente sample di canzoni, e abbiamo legato subito. A quel tempo stavo vivendo a Seattle, così sono partito per Binghamton per due settimane e andavo a lavorare con lui. È venuto benissimo e sono emozionato di pubblicarlo. Non posso dire quando sarà (la data di uscita, nda) ma rimanete sintonizzati.

L’EP ha due vite al suo interno: se non erro, “Take Me Over” e “The Ointment” sono stati registrati nel tuo garage a Dallas durante l’estate (e infatti “Take me over” è così estiva) e missati ai Redwood Studios a Denton; invece “Dove” e “Karate Again” sono stati registrati e missati a Miami Beach, e in quest’ultime due canzoni hai suonato la batteria. Perché ti sei spostato dal Texas alla Florida? Questo viaggio ha influenzato il tuo disco? Dove vivi adesso?

Adesso sono ritornato a vivere a Dallas. Dopo Miami sono stato per un po’ a Seattle. Mi sono trasferito là con mio zio per circa otto mesi, soltanto perché ho pensato potesse un’esperienza figa. In realtà ho missato personalmente tutte le canzoni nella mia stanza da letto, la batteria di “Take Me Over” e “The Ointment” è stato soltanto registrata ai Redwood studios. Stare a Miami forse un po’ mi ha influenzato, sebbene non direi molto. È stato davvero bello fare le pause dalla registrazione e scendere in spiaggia.

Leggendo i crediti di “Patch Me Up”, ho scoperto che Joey McClellan, chitarrista di Midlake e BNQT , ha fatto da ingegnere del suono di “Take Me Over” e “The Ointment”. Ero/sono sorpresa, la tua musica non è troppo folk: voglio dire, nelle tue canzoni ci sono molte vibrazioni, sentimenti ma sei come un giocoliere su una nuvola, sei leggero come una piuma. Potrei dire che suoni “soft” ma soft pop non è la definizione giusta. Per me suoni pop chitarristico con un tocco sognante. Canzoni da tre minuti – fatta eccezione per “Karate again” – che sono easy listening (ma non in maniera negativa). Quindi, mi chiedo, quali sono le tue ispirazioni?

Joey ha solo fatto da ingegnere del suono per quelle due tracce. Saresti sorpresa da quanti stili Joey suona. Amo i classici più di ogni altra cosa. The Lyrics, The Shirelles, The Ronettes, France Gall ecc.

Su Youtube ho guardato il tuo set, nell’aprile 2015, al Mojo Books and Records. Stavi suonando con un percussionista/batterista. Adesso suoni da solo o con altri musicisti? Qual è la tua situazione live ideale?

Quello era il mio amico Alex. Era molto tempo fa, rispetto ad oggi. Adesso sto suonando con i miei amici Pablo e Ramon. È definitivamente divertente avere un suono più pieno. Se tutto va bene, molto presto aggiungeremo un tastierista.

Interview- English version

“Take me over” , the second track of your first EP “Patch Me Up” (2016) (or second, considering “Ari Roar – Cassette”, released digitally September 30, 2015), seems the lost connection between Beatles and Elliott Smith. It could be an outtake of “Figure 8”. What do you think about it?

Thanks! I’m very fond of both Elliott and The Beatles, so to be mentioned in the same breath as them is a little surreal and very kind. I don’t really know exactly what I was going for when I wrote and recorded it. I just liked the hook in the chorus so I was excited about getting it out there.

In your Facebook page I read that – in August 2016 – you were recording an album with Hunter Davidsohn (who has already worked with Frankie Cosmos and Porches) and to me it seems the right choice. I mean Frankie Cosmos’ music has a soft touch that we can find in your songs. Bedroom pop at its best. Are you still recording with Davidsohn? And if yes, how is it going ? Why did you choose him? Or is it by chance?

After being a fan a Frankie for a few years and hearing the Next Thing record, I decided to do a little research into who was producing these wonderful sounds. Thats how I found David. I emailed him with some sample songs and he and I hit it off right away. I was living in Seattle at the time so I flew out to Binghamton for 2 weeks and just went to work with him. It came out really well and I’m excited to release it. Can’t say when that will be but stay tuned.

“Patch Me Up” EP (2016) has two lifes inside of it : If I’m not wrong, “Take Me Over” and “The Ointment” were recorded in your garage in Dallas (Texas) during the summer (and in fact “Take me over” is so summery) and mixed in Redwood Studios in Denton; instead, “Dove” and “Karate Again” were recorded and mixed in Miami Beach (Florida), and in these last two songs you played the drums. Why did you move from Texas to Florida? Did this journey influence your EP? And where do you live now?

I live back in Dallas now. I was in Seattle for a bit after Miami. I moved out there with my uncle for about 8 months just because I thought it would be a cool experience. I actually mixed all the songs myself in my bedroom. The drums for Take Me Over and The Ointment were just tracked at Redwood studios. Being in Miami beach probably influenced me a little. I wouldn’t say a ton though. It was nice to take breaks from recording and walking down to the beach for sure.

Reading Patch Me Up’s credits, I discovered that Joey McClellan, guitarist of Midlake and BNQT, engineered “Take Me Over” and “The Ointment”. I was/am a little surprised, your music isn’t too folk: I mean, in your songs there are many vibes and feelings, but you’re like a juggler on a cloud, you’re light as a feather. I could say that you sounds “soft” but soft pop isn’t the right definition. To me you play guitar pop with a dreamy touch. Three minute songs – except “Karate Again” – that are easy listening (but not in negative way). So, which are your (music) inspirations?

Joey just engineered the drums for those two tracks. You’d be surprised how many styles Joey plays. I really love the oldies more than anything. The Lyrics, The Shirelles, The Ronettes, France Gall etc.

On youtube I watched your live set at Mojo Books and Records in April 2015. You were playing with a percussionist/drummer. Are you play live alone or with other musicians? And which is your ideal live situation?

That was my friend Alex. That was a while back now. Now I’m playing with my friend’s Pablo and Ramon. Definitely fun to have a more full sound. Hopefully will add a keys player soon too.

(Monica Mazzoli)