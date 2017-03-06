[Foto] “A Room Full Of Sparkles”, il tributo a Mark Linkous

Le foto di ciascuna delle band alle prese con la registrazione della loro canzone contenuta in “A Room Full Of Sparkles”, il tributo a Mark Linkous di Oh!Dear Records, che Kalporz vi presenta in anteprima e che potete ascoltare a questo link.



Urali “Someday I will treat you good”

Luigi Frassetto “Revenge” – foto Selene Dessena

Konge Milo ” Kings of Nails”

Tydall “Homecoming queen”

WAS “Everytime I’m with you”

Synthetic Tree “Weird Sisters”

Beeside “Gold Day” (n/a) // “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Prom ’99 “Sunshine”

Lovers Turn to Monsters “Saturday”

Paul Go “See the Light”

How we got Giraffes “Shade and Honey”

Please Don’t Save Mary “Hammering the Cramps”

The Spacepony “Mountains”

C.L Henderson “Heart of Darkness”

La Bestia “Pig”

Gendo’s Ikari Soup “Cow”