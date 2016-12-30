The Best Albums of 2016 – The Artists’ List

Abbiamo tanti amici e amici di amici coinvolti in band e progetti musicali. Come ogni anno abbiamo chiesto ad alcuni di loro di segnalarci i migliori album del 2016.
Ecco le scelte degli artisti con tantissimi titoli di ogni genere.
Cate Le Bon, “Crab Day”
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, “Skeleton Tree”
David Bowie, “Blackstar”
Małgola, “A/B”
Cate Le Bon, “Crab Day”
Idris Ackamor & the Pyramids , “We Be All African”
The Veldt, “The Shocking Fuzz Of Your Electric Furr”
The Coathangers, “Nosebleed Weekend”
Steve Mason, “Meet The Humans
ANOHNI, “Hopelessness”
Anderson .Paak, “Malibu”
Solange, “A Seat At The Table”
Bonzai, “Sleepy Hungry” EP
Nico Vascellari: Con-Dom, “How Welcome Is Death To I Who Have Nothing More To Do But Die” / Nicolò Fortuni: Anxiety, “s/t” – Mlp, “La vida es un bus” – Orphx, “Pitch Black Mirror”
Weyes Blood, “Row Seat to Earth Album”
Jc Flowers, “Driving Excitement and the Pleasure of Ownership”
Alex Dingley “Beat The Babble”
Cate Le Bon “Crab Day”
Eleanor Friedberger “New Wave”
The Coathangers, “Nosebleed Weekend”
Tim Presley “Clue”
Homemade Weapons, “Negative Space”
Yves Tumor, “Serpent Music”
Amnesia Scanner, “AS” EP
Elisia Crampton, “Elysia Crampton Presents: Demon City”
Dedekind Cut, “$uccessor (ded004)
Night Beats, “Who Sold My Generation”
Night Beats, “Who Sold My Generation”
M83, “Junk”
Kings Of Leon, “Walls”
Jacopo Beta: Not Waving, “Animals” – Jim James, “Eternally Even” – A Tribe Called Quest, “We Got It From Here, Thanks 4 Your Service” / Nico Pasquini: David Bowie, “Blackstar” – Xiu Xiu, “Plays The Music Of Twin Peaks” – Jenny Hval – “Blood Bitch” / Giulia Mazza: Alex Cameron, “Jumping The Shark” – Delroy Edwards, “Hangin’ At The Beach” – Sequoyah Tiger, “Ta-Ta-Ta-time” / Jonathan Clancy: Anxiety, “S/T” – The Frightnrs, “Nothing More To Say” – Jackie Lynn, “S/T”
Alessandro Ferri: Nick Cave and the bad seeds “Skeleton Tree” / Alessandro Costantini: Dinosaur Jr. “Give a Glimpse Of What Yer Not” / Andrea Giometti: The Growlers, “City Club”
Fat White Family, “Songs For Our Mothers”
The Kills, “Ash & Ice”
The Nightbeats, “Who Stole Our Generation”
Aphex Twin, “Cheetah EP”
Feels, “s/t”
The Coathangers, “Nosebleed Weekend”
La Femme, “Mysterie”
Sturgill Simpson, “A sailors Guide To Earth”
Fat White Family, “Songs For Our Mothers”
Los Parrots, “Los Ninos Sin Miedo”
Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker”
Amnesia Scanner, “AS” EP
Weightausend: Amnesia Scanner, “AS” – Rian Treanor, “Pattern Damage” – Demdike Stare, “Wonderland” / Daniele Guerrini: Gucci Mane, “Everybody Looking” – Future, “EVOL”
David Bowie, “Blackstar”
DIIV, “Is the is are”
Soft Hair, “s/t”
Anohni, “Hopelessness”
Radiohead, “A Moon Shaped Pool”
Motta, “La fine dei vent’anni”
Frank Ocean, “Blond”
Michael Kiwanuka, “Love & Hate”
Rihanna, “Anti”
Schoolboy Q, “Blank Face LP”
Lorenzo Senni, “Persona”
Bon Iver, “22, A Million”
Solange, “A Seat at the Table”
James Blake, “The Colour in Anything”
Lorenzo Senni, “Persona”
Nicolas Jaar, “Sirens”
Frank Ocean, “Blond”
Anderson .Paak, “Malibu”
Young Male, “How To Disappear In America”
Maoupa Mazzocchetti, “Laugh Tool”
Toresch, “Essen Fur Alle”
Anderson .Paak, “Malibu”
Alex Cameron, “Jumping The Shark”
Frankie Cosmos, “Next Thing”
Car Seat Headrest, “Teens Of Denial” / The Avalanches, “Wildflower” / The Goon Sax, “Up To Anything”
Un ringraziamento speciale per il supporto a Dr. Kiko e Fabio Nirta.
