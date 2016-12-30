The Best Albums of 2016 – The Artists’ List

Abbiamo tanti amici e amici di amici coinvolti in band e progetti musicali. Come ogni anno abbiamo chiesto ad alcuni di loro di segnalarci i migliori album del 2016.

Ecco le scelte degli artisti con tantissimi titoli di ogni genere.

Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream)



Cate Le Bon, “Crab Day”

Rachel Goswell (Slowdive, Minor Victories)



Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, “Skeleton Tree”

DIIV



David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals)



Małgola, “A/B”

Eleanor Friedberger (The Fiery Furnaces)



Cate Le Bon, “Crab Day”

Idris Ackamor & the Pyramids , “We Be All African”

Robert Bartholomew (The Brian Jonestown Massacre)



The Veldt, “The Shocking Fuzz Of Your Electric Furr”

Jared Swilley (Black Lips)



The Coathangers, “Nosebleed Weekend”

Steve Mason (The Beta Band)



Steve Mason, “Meet The Humans

Ayse Hassan (Savages)



ANOHNI, “Hopelessness”

Populous

Anderson .Paak, “Malibu”

M+A



Solange, “A Seat At The Table”

Giungla



Bonzai, “Sleepy Hungry” EP

Ninos Du Brasil



Nico Vascellari: Con-Dom, “How Welcome Is Death To I Who Have Nothing More To Do But Die” / Nicolò Fortuni: Anxiety, “s/t” – Mlp, “La vida es un bus” – Orphx, “Pitch Black Mirror”

Marco Rapisarda (Death Index)



Weyes Blood, “Row Seat to Earth Album”

Maxim “Panda” Barron (TOY)



Jc Flowers, “Driving Excitement and the Pleasure of Ownership”

Dr. Kiko



Alex Dingley “Beat The Babble”

Cate Le Bon “Crab Day”

Eleanor Friedberger “New Wave”

The Coathangers, “Nosebleed Weekend”

Tim Presley “Clue”

J.S. Aurelius (Destruction Unit, Marshstepper Ascetic House)



Homemade Weapons, “Negative Space”

Yves Tumor, “Serpent Music”

Amnesia Scanner, “AS” EP

Elisia Crampton, “Elysia Crampton Presents: Demon City”

Dedekind Cut, “$uccessor (ded004)

Scott Montoya



Night Beats, “Who Sold My Generation”

Julia Kugel (The Coathangers)



Night Beats, “Who Sold My Generation”

Tommaso Paradiso (Thegiornalisti)



M83, “Junk”

Kings Of Leon, “Walls”

His Clancyness



Jacopo Beta: Not Waving, “Animals” – Jim James, “Eternally Even” – A Tribe Called Quest, “We Got It From Here, Thanks 4 Your Service” / Nico Pasquini: David Bowie, “Blackstar” – Xiu Xiu, “Plays The Music Of Twin Peaks” – Jenny Hval – “Blood Bitch” / Giulia Mazza: Alex Cameron, “Jumping The Shark” – Delroy Edwards, “Hangin’ At The Beach” – Sequoyah Tiger, “Ta-Ta-Ta-time” / Jonathan Clancy: Anxiety, “S/T” – The Frightnrs, “Nothing More To Say” – Jackie Lynn, “S/T”

Soviet Soviet



Alessandro Ferri: Nick Cave and the bad seeds “Skeleton Tree” / Alessandro Costantini: Dinosaur Jr. “Give a Glimpse Of What Yer Not” / Andrea Giometti: The Growlers, “City Club”

Go!Zilla



Fat White Family, “Songs For Our Mothers”

Sade Sanchez (L.A. Witch)



The Kills, “Ash & Ice”

The Nightbeats, “Who Stole Our Generation”

Aphex Twin, “Cheetah EP”

Feels, “s/t”

The Coathangers, “Nosebleed Weekend”

Jakob Bowden (Night Beats)



La Femme, “Mysterie”

Sturgill Simpson, “A sailors Guide To Earth”

Fat White Family, “Songs For Our Mothers”

Los Parrots, “Los Ninos Sin Miedo”

Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker”

Petit Singe



Amnesia Scanner, “AS” EP

Cage Suburbia



Weightausend: Amnesia Scanner, “AS” – Rian Treanor, “Pattern Damage” – Demdike Stare, “Wonderland” / Daniele Guerrini: Gucci Mane, “Everybody Looking” – Future, “EVOL”

Fabio Nirta



David Bowie, “Blackstar”

DIIV, “Is the is are”

Soft Hair, “s/t”

Brunori Sas



Anohni, “Hopelessness”

Radiohead, “A Moon Shaped Pool”

Motta, “La fine dei vent’anni”

YOMBE



Frank Ocean, “Blond”

Michael Kiwanuka, “Love & Hate”

Rihanna, “Anti”

Francesco Paura



Schoolboy Q, “Blank Face LP”

Go Dugong



Lorenzo Senni, “Persona”

Inude



Bon Iver, “22, A Million”

Solange, “A Seat at the Table”

Pieralberto Valli



James Blake, “The Colour in Anything”

Capibara



Lorenzo Senni, “Persona”

Nicolas Jaar, “Sirens”

Frank Ocean, “Blond”

Fare Soldi



Anderson .Paak, “Malibu”

Alessandro Adriani (Mannequin)



Young Male, “How To Disappear In America”

Maoupa Mazzocchetti, “Laugh Tool”

Toresch, “Essen Fur Alle”

Macro Marco



Anderson .Paak, “Malibu”

Luca Mazzieri (Wolther Goes Stranger, JJ Mazz)



Alex Cameron, “Jumping The Shark”

Luca Lovisetto (Baseball Gregg)



Frankie Cosmos, “Next Thing”

Setti



Car Seat Headrest, “Teens Of Denial” / The Avalanches, “Wildflower” / The Goon Sax, “Up To Anything”

Un ringraziamento speciale per il supporto a Dr. Kiko e Fabio Nirta.