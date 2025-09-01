Intervista a Mac McCaughan (Superchunk)

Ciao Mac. Abbiamo vissuto una grande settimana: i Superchunk hanno pubblicato un nuovo disco, come sempre eccellente. Il tredicesimo poi! Volevo chiederti, in cosa si differenzia da “Wild Loneliness”, nell’idea, nella produzione, e dove si trova oggi la band?

Ciao e grazie! Credo che il nuovo disco sia in qualche modo una reazione a Wild Loneliness, un disco che abbiamo dovuto registrare a casa (viste le restrizioni dovute al COVID19) nella mia cantina, e che ha richiesto più chitarre acustiche del solito. Eravamo entusiasti di tornare a lavorare su un vero disco rock, suonando tutti insieme in studio. Eravamo anche entusiasti di realizzare un album con Laura King alla batteria, visto che siamo in tour con lei da un paio d’anni.

Infatti! Ce la presenti? L’abbiamo vista all’opera a Bologna al Festival di Improved Sequence, era il 5 Novembre 2023: che energia!

Oh, quello di Bologna è stato un festival bellissimo! Pazzesco vedere Kid Congo e Robyn Hitchcock la stessa sera. Vorrei solo che avessimo avuto più tempo in per fermarci Italia. Laura la abbiamo vista suonare in diversi gruppi fin dagli anni ’90 (è di Baltimora ma si è trasferita in North Carolina a metà degli anni ’90, credo) e con cui abbiamo stretto amicizia da allora. Suonava nel mio gruppo, i Non-Believers, quando sono andato in tour per il mio disco solista, oltre che in una band notevole, i Flesh Wounds, che ha pubblicato un 7″ per la Merge. Più di recente è stata nei Bat Fangs e ha anche fatto da roadie per i Superchunk un paio di volte — in altre parole, sapevamo che era una batterista fantastica e, cosa altrettanto importante, una persona altrettanto fantastica con cui passare il tempo. Siamo felici di averla su un disco con noi.

Mi sembra il vostro disco più “punk” da Majesty Shredding. Grandi assoli di chitarra, è veloce ma tanto melodico (ad esempio “Train On Fire” mi spezza il cuore). Sono brani completamente nuovi o c’è qualcosa che viene dal passato?

Queste canzoni sono tutte nuove dai tempi di Wild Loneliness… e sebbene i temi della vita in un’autocrazia in pieno sviluppo si avvicinano a quelli di What A Time To Be Alive, non volevamo ripetere nemmeno quel disco, e penso che il nuovo album sia un po’ più introspettivo nei testi.

“Well I was happy in a world of wishful thinking and outright lies/but I’m beginning to think Everybody dies”. Un brano che trovo perfetto, con i novanta nel cuore – come se suonaste i Weezer dei primi lavori? – ma radicato nell’attualità. A cosa/chi stavi pensando?

Non credo di aver assorbito a sufficienza i primi Weezer per saperli fare! Ma adoro “Say It Ain’t So”. Credo che “Everybody Dies” sia una risposta al flusso costante di tristi notizie su persone che conosciamo o che semplicemente ammiriamo come eroi musicali – a volte entrambe le cose, come nel caso di Rick Froberg (Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes) e Hamish Kilgour (dei neozelandesi The Clean). Sappiamo che invecchiando si perdono persone, ma questo non rende le cose meno difficili.

La forza del nuovo album sta nel cambio di atmosfere, penso a un singolone come “No Hope” rispetto a una traccia più riflessiva e corale quale è “Some Green”, nella vena degli ultimi Pavement. Sei d’accordo?

Penso che cerchiamo sempre di trovare un equilibrio nei nostri album tra atmosfere e ritmi, e dedichiamo molta attenzione alla sequenza e al ritmo. La demo di “Is It Making You Feel Something” originariamente andava circa alla metà della velocità, e suonava più… grunge forse? Ma sentivamo la necessità di aprire l’album con un pezzo più veloce e per fortuna quel brano funziona anche a un ritmo più veloce. Mi piacciono tutte le cose dei Pavement, dalla prima all’ultima, quindi è un complimento!

Puoi spiegarci il motivo di questo titolo (cita l’epocale doppio di Stevie Wonder del 1976) e l’idea alla base della copertina?

Da bambino si ascoltava molto Stevie Wonder a casa in famiglia, quindi quell’album me lo porto sempre dietro in qualche modo. Mi piace il fatto che l’album ci fa apparire delusi (se si leggono solo i titoli delle canzoni), ma il titolo poi smorza questo fatto… La copertina dell’album è opera di un artista che adoro, Scott Reeder. Si sposa alla perfezione con il contenuto: uno scheletro al cellulare in una spiaggia deserta, è la fotografia di come mi sento a vivere in questo Paese oggigiorno.

Grazie per la tua disponibilità. Ultima domanda: vorremmo sapere quali sono i tuoi dischi preferiti del nuovo secolo, cinque realizzati da Merge, più altri cinque.

Grazie a voi! Non posso fare preferenze con gli album della Merge. Ma vediamo, cinque che preferisco di questo secolo…

Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

Go-Betweens – Oceans Apart

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN

Fennesz – Endless Summer

Destroyer – Streethawk: A Seduction

(Mac McCaughan è stato intervistato da Pitchfork in merito al suo 10/10 album. Scelta caduta su Daddy’s Highway, dei neozelandesi The Bats, uscito nel 1987 per Flying Nun e ristampato da Captured Tracks. Recuperatelo se potete…)

English Version:

Hi Mac. That was a week: the return of Superchunk with a new, fantastic record. Number thirteen! So, do you see differences with “Wild Loneliness”, in themes, production, and where is the band at the moment?

Hi & thanks! i think the new record is in some ways a reaction to Wild Loneliness, a record we had to make at home (because of COVID restrictions) in my basement, which involved more acoustic guitars than normal. We were excited to get back to making a real rock record, playing all together in the studio. We were also excited to make our first album with Laura King on drums, as we have been touring with her for a couple years now.

Laura King plays drums in the songs. Can you introduce her to us? We saw her perform in Bologna, Improved Sequence Festival, in november 2023, she has great energy!

Oh that was a great festival in Bologna! So cool to get to see Kid Congo and Robyn Hitchcock in the same night. I only wish we had more time in Italy. Laura is someone we’ve been watching play drums in different groups since the 90s (she is from Baltimore but moved to NC in the mid 90s i think) and have been friends with since then as well. She played in my Non-Believers group when i toured for that solo album, and was in an amazing band called Flesh Wounds that put out a 7″ on Merge. More recently she is in Bat Fangs and even roadied for Superchunk a few times — in other words, we knew she was a great drummer and just as importantly a great person to hang out with. Very exciting to have her on a record now.

It’s your punkier record since “Majesty Shredding”, I think. Great guitar solos, fast but melodic (“Train On Fire” is heartbreaking). Are these songs completely new or is there anything written in the past?

These songs are all new since Wild Loneliness… and while the themes of living in an incipient autocracy are similar to those from What A Time To Be Alive, we didn’t want to repeat that record either, and i think this one is a little more inward looking than that one.

“Well I was happy in a world of wishful thinking and outright lies/but I’m beginning to think Everybody dies”. This is the perfect song with the nineties in the heart – it’s you playing early Weezer, right? – but stuck in the present. Did you think of anything/anyone in particular?

I don’t think i absorbed enough early weezer to know how to do that! But i do love the song “Say It Ain’t So”. I think this song is in response to the constant flow of sad news about people we either know or just look up to as musical heroes — sometimes both, as in the case of Rick Froberg and Hamish Kilgour. We know it’s a fact of growing older that you lose people, but it doesn’t make it any less difficult.

The beauty of “Song In The Key Of Yikes” lies also in the change of atmosphere, as between “No Hope”, that is a banger, and more reflective and coral numbers like “Some Green”, very late Pavement. Do you agree with that?

I think we always try to have some balance on our albums between moods and tempos, and a lot of thought goes into the sequencing and pacing. The demo for “Is It Making You Feel Something” was originally about half that speed, and more… grunge? But we felt like the album needed one more fast number and luckily that song also works at the quicker pace. i like all the Pavement, early and late, so that’s a compliment!

Can you explain the meaning of the title (it reminds of Stevie Wonder 1976 magnus opus) and the idea behind the cover?

We listened to a lot of Stevie Wonder in my family’s house growing up, so that album is never too far from my mind. I like the fact that the album could seem like a real bummer (if you just read the song titles) but the album title lightens things up a bit… The album cover is by an artist i love named Scott Reeder. It just seemed perfect — a skeleton doom-scrolling on a beach — and unfortunately describes a bit how it feels living in this country right now.

Thank you for your time! Last question, we would like to know which are your favourite records of this new century, five realised by Merge and five others.

Thanks for the questions — i can’t play favorites with Merge albums! but let me see, five favourites of the new century…

Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

Go-Betweens – Oceans Apart

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN

Fennesz – Endless Summer

Destroyer – Streethawk: A Seduction

<a href="https://superchunk.bandcamp.com/album/songs-in-the-key-of-yikes">Songs in the Key of Yikes by Superchunk</a>

Foto dei Superchunk: Alex Cox