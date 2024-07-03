The Libertines, le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Milano

The Libertines, Circolo Magnolia, Milano, 2 luglio 2024
Una delle band simbolo della scena britannica del nuovo secolo è tornata in Italia per presentare “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade”. The Libertines, ovvero Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, insieme a John Hassall e Gary Powell, hanno fatto tappa al Circolo Magnolia per una delle due date italiane del tour europeo, martedì 2 luglio.
La setlist
Up the Bracket
Vertigo
Run, Run, Run
Night of the Hunter
What Became of the Likely Lads
Shiver
What Katie Did
Merry Old England
Last Post on the Bugle
Death on the Stairs
Music When the Lights Go Out
Horrorshow
Heart of the Matter
Can’t Stand Me Now
Time for Heroes
—
You’re My Waterloo
Gunga Din
The Good Old Days
Songs They Never Play on the Radio
What a Waster
Don’t Look Back Into the Sun