The Libertines, le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Milano

The Libertines, Circolo Magnolia, Milano, 2 luglio 2024

Una delle band simbolo della scena britannica del nuovo secolo è tornata in Italia per presentare “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade”. The Libertines, ovvero Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, insieme a John Hassall e Gary Powell, hanno fatto tappa al Circolo Magnolia per una delle due date italiane del tour europeo, martedì 2 luglio.

La setlist

Up the Bracket

Vertigo

Run, Run, Run

Night of the Hunter

What Became of the Likely Lads

Shiver

What Katie Did

Merry Old England

Last Post on the Bugle

Death on the Stairs

Music When the Lights Go Out

Horrorshow

Heart of the Matter

Can’t Stand Me Now

Time for Heroes

—

You’re My Waterloo

Gunga Din

The Good Old Days

Songs They Never Play on the Radio

What a Waster

Don’t Look Back Into the Sun