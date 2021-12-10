Rival Consoles: “Voglio far ballare come Stravinsky”

L’elettronica di Rival Consoles, nome d’arte del londinese Ryan Lee West (su Erased Tapes), colpisce perché fluttua in un mondo che rimane in sospeso tra il mentale e il fisico: il sottoscritto lo considera uno dei compositori più lucidi nel mondo dell’elettronica e adora il suo terzo album “Howl” (2015). La sua è un’elettronica evoluta, passando dall’IDM a paesaggi “altri”, come quelli cinematici in “Persona” (2018). Coerentemente con questa evoluzione oggi Rival Consoles è approdato alla composizione per la danza contemporanea, come avevamo già dato notizia ad ottobre, e ciò è stato motivo per intervistarlo (via mail).

Ho sempre considerato la tua musica, magari sbagliando, più mentale che fisica, forse per la tua predilezione per i tempi spezzati piuttosto che per quelli lineari: l’approdo a comporre una colonna sonora di danza contemporanea è stata una sfida in questo senso oppure è stato naturale perché hai sempre considerato il “ballo” una modalità sempre associabile alla tua musica?

Nel mondo dei club direi che la mia musica non è “musica da ballo”, ma nel quadro più ampio – includendo la danza contemporanea, il balletto ecc. – è un errore assumere che la danza debba essere ripetitiva e ritmica nel modo in cui lo è la house/techno, per esempio ‘Rite of Spring’ di Stravinsky è musica da ballo ed è uno dei pezzi di musica più scatenati di sempre. Ci sono molti punti sullo spettro sonoro da esplorare, e davvero tutto è possibile da sperimentare e diventare rilevante per la danza.

Nelle note stampa si legge che hai trascorso molto tempo con il corpo di ballo e la produzione, creando, perfezionando e modellando su misura le musiche: posto che ciò ha sicuramente influenzato “Overflow”, credi che aver fatto esperienza, in diretta, di una manifestazione di espressività corporea associata alla musica influenzerà anche la tua composizione in futuro?

Ho lavorato diverse volte con la danza contemporanea e sicuramente influenza il modo in cui dai forma e cambi la musica nel tempo, in un modo simile al comporre per un film: una volta che metti la musica contro l’immagine o l’immagine in movimento tutto cambia e le cose che non sembravano interessanti ora forse sono diventate molto interessanti e le cose che sembravano potenti forse ora suonano false/sovrastanti. E’ un grande mondo “rinfrescante” dove i sensi sono rinnovati.

Il progetto si è basata sull’opera filosofica contemporanea ‘Psychopolitics: Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power’ di Byung-Chul Han che è, da quanto leggo dagli abstracts, una critica del neoliberalismo e del regime di dominio tecnologico: sei d’accordo con le tesi del libro e c’è qualcosa che ti ha colpito maggiormente del suo pensiero?

Sono d’accordo con gran parte del libro, il modo in cui i social media stanno esaurendo la nostra psicologia creando un bisogno infinito e mai stancante di interagire con essi.

Siamo costantemente influenzati ad essere attivi e presenti online; anche l’esercizio fisico, lo yoga e le diete sane sono spesso solo un mezzo per essere più produttivi, per essere visti in un certo modo e per condividerlo costantemente online. Internet con la sua incredibile velocità di movimento fa sembrare colpevole e illogico il non fare nulla, ma la costante auto-ottimizzazione è molto pericolosa per noi che siamo animali e non macchine.

Proprio quella corporeità di cui parlavano all’inizio sarà una necessità maggiore in un futuro necessariamente tecnologico e pandemico?

Non sono sicuro di ciò che sarà necessario in futuro, penso che in questo momento ci sia già così tanto da affrontare e cercare di cambiare in meglio poco a poco.

La tua elettronica mi pare che possegga ancora un lato umano molto forte: quanto ti piace l’utilizzo della strumentazione analogica, intendo synth e simili, rispetto alla programmazione su pc?

Trovo che posso ottenere varie cose da tutti i tipi di apparecchiature e non è che l’analogico renda immediatamente le cose dal suono più umano; può molto facilmente suonare troppo perfetto e ordinato. Si tratta piuttosto della relazione tra le idee e i suoni, e il gusto del compositore. Sono interessato ad avere sempre tensione nella musica, e poi posso esplorare l’affievolirsi di tale tensione, e questa è naturalmente una delle tecniche più antiche e usate, come quella usata in quasi tutta la musica classica e anche nella techno. Con gli strumenti analogici si ottiene principalmente una bella fotografia di quello che puoi fare effettivamente e di conseguenza ti fa impegnare di più in qualcosa in un dato momento.

‘Overflow’ è stato presentato per la prima volta al pubblico a maggio 2021 a Londra ed è previsto un tour europeo nel 2022. Tu sei stato impegnato in una serie di concerti da headliner in Inghilterra questo autunno e nel Nord America col nuovo anno: i concerti cambieranno per sempre dopo questa pandemia o credi si tornerà a un pre-2020 per quanto riguarda i live?

Non sono del tutto sicuro, penso che se la pandemia dovesse ridursi ed essere una cosa minore nella società, gli spettacoli dal vivo tornerebbero normali, perché penso che la musica e il testimoniare la musica sia un desiderio umano troppo profondo di qualcosa come una pandemia per cambiare. Ma sembra che siamo in un mondo in cui siamo insicuri di mese in mese, nemmeno di anno in anno. Cerco di non pensarci troppo perché non è qualcosa che posso controllare.

(“Afterglow” del 2015 è a mio parere una delle canzoni più belle del decennio scorso NDA).

ENGLISH VERSION:

– I’ve always considered your music, perhaps mistakenly, to be more mental than physical, perhaps because of your predilection for broken tempos rather than linear ones: was the arrival at composing a contemporary dance soundtrack a challenge in this sense, or was it natural because you’ve always considered “dance” a modality that can always be associated with your music?

In the club world I would say my music isn’t “dance music” but in the bigger picture: including contemporary dance, ballet etc it is a mistake to assume dance has to be repetitive and rhythmic in the way that house/techno is, for example ‘rite of spring’ by Stravinsky is music to dance and that is one of the most wild unhinged pieces of music ever. There are many points on the sonic spectrum to explore, and really anything is possible to experiment with and become relevant to dance.

– In the press notes it says that you spent a lot of time with the dance troupe and the production, creating, perfecting and tailoring the music: since this certainly influenced “Overflow”, do you think that having experienced, live, a manifestation of bodily expressiveness associated with music will also influence your composition in the future?

I have worked several times with contemporary dance and it definitely does influence how you shape and change music over time, in a similar way to composing for film – once you set music against image or moving image everything changes and things which didn’t seem interesting now maybe became very interesting and things which seemed powerful perhaps now sound false/overpowering – it is a great refreshing world – where the senses are renewed.

– The project was based on the contemporary philosophical work ‘Psychopolitics: Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power’ by Byung-Chul Han which is, from what I read in the abstracts, a critique of neoliberalism and the regime of technological domination: do you agree with the book’s theses and is there anything that struck you most about his thought?

I agree with huge amounts of the book, the way the social media is exhausting our psychology by creating a never ending, never tiring need to contribute to it.

We are constantly being influenced to be active and present online; even exercise, yoga and healthy diets are often just a means to be more productive, to be seen a certain way and to share that constantly online. The internet with its incredible fast-moving speed makes doing nothing seem guilty and illogical but constant self-optimisation is very dangerous for us as we are animals and not machines.

– Will that very corporeality we mentioned at the beginning be a greater necessity in a necessarily technological and pandemic future?

I’m not certain what will be necessary in the future, I think right now there is already so much to confront and try to change for the better bit by bit.

– Your electronics still seem to me to have a very strong human side: how much do you like the use of analogue instrumentation, I mean synths and the like, as opposed to PC programming?

I find I can get various things from all types of equipment and it’s not that analogue instantly makes more human sounding things; it can very easily sound too perfect and ordered. It’s more about the relationship between the ideas and the sounds, and the taste of the composer. I am interested in having tension always in music, and then I can explore resolve from that tension – and this is of course one of the oldest most used techniques, as used in almost all classical music and indeed techno. With analogue instruments you mainly get a beautiful restriction of what you will actually do and then makes you commit more to something in the moment.

– ‘Overflow’ premiered in May 2021 in London and is scheduled for a European tour in 2022. You’ve been busy with a series of headlining gigs in the UK this autumn and in North America in the new year: will gigs change forever after this pandemic or do you think it will go back to pre-2020 as far as live shows are concerned?

I am not totally sure, I do think if the pandemic were to reduce and be a minor thing in society, live shows would return as normal, because I think music and witnessing music is far too deep a human desire than something like a pandemic to change. But we do seem to be in a world where we are unsure from month-to-month, not even year to year. I try not to think about it too much because it isn’t something I can control.

