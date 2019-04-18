Home / Instadaily / @club_adriatico presents #LOOSE2k19: three days of #techno, bass music, #reggaeton, #clubbing and experimental music in #Ravenna, from Saturday 20th to Monday 22nd April with @batu_timedance, M.E.S.H. @hesaitix, @nkisiii and many other acts

@club_adriatico presents #LOOSE2k19: three days of #techno, bass music, #reggaeton, #clubbing and experimental music in #Ravenna, from Saturday 20th to Monday 22nd April with @batu_timedance, M.E.S.H. @hesaitix, @nkisiii and many other acts

di il 18/04/2019