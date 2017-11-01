KALPORZ PLAYLIST OCTOBER 2017

1. Klein, “B2k”

2. Ziur ft. Aisha Devi, “Body Of Light”

3. yaeji, “drink i’m sippin on”

4. Kelela, “Onanon”

5. Nabihah Iqbal, “Something More”

6. Jabu, “Fool If”

7. SOPHIE, “It’s Okay To Cry”

8. Yung Lean, “Skimask”

9. 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin, “Still Serving”

10. Gucci Mane ft. Schoolboy Q, “Lil Story”

11. Dave, “Question Time”

12. Kamaiyah, “Successful”

13. Krept & Konan ft. Stormzy, “Ask Flipz”

14. Giggs ft. Popcaan, “Times Tickin'”

15. Ty Dolla $ign ft. Lil Wayne, The-Dream, “Love U Better”

16. Nai Palm, “Mobius”

17. Porches, “Country”

18. CCFX, “The One To Wait”

19. John Maus, “Decide Decide”

20. Negative Gemini, “You Weren’t There Anymore”

21. U.S. Girls, “Mad As Hell”

22. St. Vincent, “Fear The Future”

23. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, “An Intention”

24. Fatima Al Qadiri ft. Bobo Secret & Lama3an, “Shaneera”

25. Helena Hauff, “Gift”

26. Not Waving, “Children Are Our Phuture”

27. Fever Ray, “IDK About You”

28. DJ Manny ft. DJ Lucky, “Greenlight”

29. Lee Gamble, “You Hedonic”

30. King Krule, “Slush Puppy”