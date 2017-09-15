Club To Club si avvicina, nuove aggiunte al cartellone

Si arricchisce il cast della lunga settimana di Club To Club, dal 1° al 7 novembre a Torino.
Alla programmazione degli stage delle OGR di Torino e del Lingotto, si aggiungono infatti il nome italiano d’esportazione per eccellenza, Lorenzo Senni, Dan DeNorch, uno dei due fondatori del collettivo Janus, la talentuosa dj techno di Amburgo Helena Hauff, lo scozzese Lanark Artefax, gli instancabili Ninos Du Brasil, Alessio Natalizia aka Not Waving e il boss di XL Recordings, Richard Russell, che presenterà il suo progetto “Everything Is Recorded”.
Questo dunque il programma aggiornato di uno degli eventi musicali italiani più attesi dell’anno.
Mercoledì 1 novembre
Reggia di Venaria
BILL KOULIGAS live
VISIBLE CLOAKS live – Italian debut
Giovedì 2 novembre
OGR Torino
KAMASI WASHINGTON live
POWELL & WOLFGANG TILLMANS live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
ARTETETRA live a/v
RICHARD RUSSELL PRESENTS: EVERYTHING IS RECORDED
Venerdì 3 novembre
Lingotto / Crack Stage
NICOLAS JAAR live
ARCA & JESSE KANDA live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
BEN FROST live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
BONOBO live
THE BLACK MADONNA
AMNESIA SCANNER live
Red Bull Music Academy Stage
DEMDIKE STARE live
JLIN live
KELLY LEE OWENS live – Italian exclusive
LAUREL HALO live
NINOS DU BRASIL live
NOT WAVING live
SHAPEDNOISE live
YVES TUMOR live a/v
Sabato 4 novembre
OGR Torino
KRAFTWERK – Autobahn (1974) – Italian debut exclusive
KRAFTWERK – Radio-Activity (1975) – Italian debut exclusive
Lingotto / Main Stage
RICHIE HAWTIN CLOSE live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
JUNGLE live – Italian exclusive
LIBERATO live a/v – exclusive show in 2017
MURA MASA live – Italian exclusive
HELENA HAUFF
Red Bull Music Academy Stage
ACTRESS live
DAN DENORCH – JANUS
GABBER ELEGANZA performing The Hakke Show
JACQUES GREENE live
LANARK ARTEFAX live
LORENZO SENNI live
K A R Y Y N live – Italian debut exclusive
MANA live a/v – Italian debut exclusive
SMERZ live – Italian debut exclusive
Domenica 5 novembre
OGR Torino
KRAFTWERK – Trans Europe Express (1977) – Italian debut exclusive
KRAFTWERK – The Man-Machine (1978) – Italian debut exclusive
Lunedì 6 novembre
OGR Torino
KRAFTWERK – Computer World (1981) – Italian debut exclusive
KRAFTWERK – Techno Pop (1986) – Italian debut exclusive
Martedì 7 novembre
OGR Torino
KRAFTWERK – The Mix (1991) – Italian debut exclusive
KRAFTWERK – Tour de France (2003) – Italian debut exclusive
0 comments