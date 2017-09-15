Club To Club si avvicina, nuove aggiunte al cartellone

Si arricchisce il cast della lunga settimana di Club To Club, dal 1° al 7 novembre a Torino.

Alla programmazione degli stage delle OGR di Torino e del Lingotto, si aggiungono infatti il nome italiano d’esportazione per eccellenza, Lorenzo Senni, Dan DeNorch, uno dei due fondatori del collettivo Janus, la talentuosa dj techno di Amburgo Helena Hauff, lo scozzese Lanark Artefax, gli instancabili Ninos Du Brasil, Alessio Natalizia aka Not Waving e il boss di XL Recordings, Richard Russell, che presenterà il suo progetto “Everything Is Recorded”.





Questo dunque il programma aggiornato di uno degli eventi musicali italiani più attesi dell’anno.

Mercoledì 1 novembre

Reggia di Venaria

BILL KOULIGAS live

VISIBLE CLOAKS live – Italian debut

Giovedì 2 novembre

OGR Torino

KAMASI WASHINGTON live

POWELL & WOLFGANG TILLMANS live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

ARTETETRA live a/v

RICHARD RUSSELL PRESENTS: EVERYTHING IS RECORDED

Venerdì 3 novembre

Lingotto / Crack Stage

NICOLAS JAAR live

ARCA & JESSE KANDA live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

BEN FROST live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

BONOBO live

THE BLACK MADONNA

AMNESIA SCANNER live

Red Bull Music Academy Stage

DEMDIKE STARE live

JLIN live

KELLY LEE OWENS live – Italian exclusive

LAUREL HALO live

NINOS DU BRASIL live

NOT WAVING live

SHAPEDNOISE live

YVES TUMOR live a/v

Sabato 4 novembre

OGR Torino

KRAFTWERK – Autobahn (1974) – Italian debut exclusive

KRAFTWERK – Radio-Activity (1975) – Italian debut exclusive

Lingotto / Main Stage

RICHIE HAWTIN CLOSE live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

JUNGLE live – Italian exclusive

LIBERATO live a/v – exclusive show in 2017

MURA MASA live – Italian exclusive

HELENA HAUFF

Red Bull Music Academy Stage

ACTRESS live

DAN DENORCH – JANUS

GABBER ELEGANZA performing The Hakke Show

JACQUES GREENE live

LANARK ARTEFAX live

LORENZO SENNI live

K A R Y Y N live – Italian debut exclusive

MANA live a/v – Italian debut exclusive

SMERZ live – Italian debut exclusive

Domenica 5 novembre

OGR Torino

KRAFTWERK – Trans Europe Express (1977) – Italian debut exclusive

KRAFTWERK – The Man-Machine (1978) – Italian debut exclusive

Lunedì 6 novembre

OGR Torino

KRAFTWERK – Computer World (1981) – Italian debut exclusive

KRAFTWERK – Techno Pop (1986) – Italian debut exclusive

Martedì 7 novembre

OGR Torino

KRAFTWERK – The Mix (1991) – Italian debut exclusive

KRAFTWERK – Tour de France (2003) – Italian debut exclusive