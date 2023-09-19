Home / Zoom / James Blake torna a Milano, le foto e la scaletta

di il 19/09/2023

Torna a esibirsi a Milano James Blake nel tour di presentazione del nuovo ottimo album “Playing Robots Into Heaven”, uscito lo scorso 8 settembre.
Le nostre foto e, di seguito, la setlist dell’unica tappa italiana del tour, ospitata dal Fabrique lunedì 18 settembre.

  1. Asking To Break
  2. I Want You To Know
  3. The Limit to Your Love (Feist)
  4. Life Round Here
  5. Big Hammer
  6. Loading
  7. Fall Back
  8. Tell Me Play
  9. CMYK / Stop What You’re Doing
  10. Love Me in Whatever Way
  11. Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
  12. Hummingbird (Metro Boomin)
  13. Fire The Editor
  14. Voyeur
  15. Retrograde
  16. Godspeed (Frank Ocean)
  17. If You Can Hear Me
  18. Playing Robots Into Heaven
  19. Modern Soul
