COLIN DYER, “47ram Negativ65” (Schematic Music Company, 2023)

La musica di Colin Dyer è multidimensionale. Nel 2020 ha pubblicato il criptico “Cypher” (i brani sono scritti in codice Morse) – immaginate una composizione di Iannis Xenakis battuta lentamente attraverso un telegrafo in tempo di guerra. Poi c’è l’inspiegabilmente meditativo “Vector Caliente”, pubblicato nel 2022, e le 30 tracce di “The Cyberneticist”, pubblicato nello stesso anno, sono una fantascienza musicale finemente realizzata. Ascoltate brani come Rest Tybie technic, che impregna la stranezza sonora del primo Ross 154 sull’etichetta Eevo Lute Muzique, e le ventisei tracce – “Bettie recti synch 2” – che sono come un condensato di Knowledge Through Science di Richard H. Kirk. La sua ultima uscita su etichetta Schematic Music Company si intitola “47ram Negativ65”.

Zap! I boing e gli effetti laser simili a quelli di uno zither nel brano di apertura “Ph6Fenix” attraversano le frequenze uditive dell’ascoltatore, dividendo tutto ciò che si trova sul suo percorso atonale. Questo è freddo futurismo. La decostruzione hit-hat è intelligente. La melodia riverberata a due tasti viene alla fine riesumata dalle ceneri, come forse allude il titolo. Non è del tutto dissonante; l’ultraterrena melodia vacillante del sintetizzatore su “Ph6Fenix” conferisce una calma neutralità, che serve ad ammorbidire il suono. Il ritmo è ramato, lentamente ossidato dalla voce.

“damp loop” è scalena, un triangolo di misura disuguale. I sintetizzatori, dal carattere accecante, si fanno strada fino al loro breakdown nel terzo finale. Il brano si muove in un caos disritmico finché Dyer non resuscita la melodia originale – forse a questo punto avrebbe potuto far progredire il suono un po’ di più? In ogni caso, “damb loop” sembra uscita da uno zoopraxiscopio: un cortometraggio.

Nel comunicato stampa di accompagnamento vengono citati diversi artisti di musica dance intelligente: Autechre, Dopplereffekt, Unit Moebius / Bunker Records, eccetera. “probability acid” è quanto di più vicino alle idiosincrasie sperimentali di questi capisaldi. In definitiva, raggiunge una distopia alla Yevgeny Zamyatin: vitrea, ripetitiva e numerica. “Ogni miliardario su questo pianeta è un parassita”, annuncia il cantante in “7061726173697465”. Dalle origini politicamente rouge al ritmo militarista a due tempi, è una metafora del pugno duro dell’autoritarismo. A differenza degli altri brani, il suo suono è contenuto. Non si espande in modo esponenziale, ma rimane tranquillamente amelodico e brutale. Dyer non è estraneo al codice Morse (ricordate Cypher): la traduzione in codice Morse di “6opC68ance” è -…. – .-. -.-. -…. -.. .- -. -.-. . Più frequenze vengono inviate in questo modo, a raffica, per disorientare l’ascoltatore.

Il risultato scolastico di Dyer in “47ram Negativ65” è l’uso efficace delle scale xenarmoniche: l’intonazione claustrofobica accentua il tema generale dell’oppressione. In egual misura, i momenti di elevazione sonora sono simili all’iperintelligenza di un romanzo di Poul Anderson. È vero che a volte il disco rasenta l’immutabilità, ma è così, visto il suo tema distopico e inestetico. Se c’è una tregua dalla dissonanza e dalla microtonalità, è l’ascolto della destrezza di Dyer nella forma compositiva.

(ANDREW C. KIDD)

<a href="https://schematicmusiccompany.bandcamp.com/album/47ram-negativ65">47ram Negativ65 by Colin Dyer</a>

ENGLISH VERSION

Colin Dyer’s music is multidimensional. In 2020, he released the cryptic Cypher (the tracks are written in Morse code) – imagine an Iannis Xenakis composition tapped slowly through a war-time telegraph. Then there is the inexplicably meditative Vector Caliente, released in 2022. His 30-track The Cyberneticist, published in the same year, is finely crafted musical fantascience. Listen to tracks such as rest Tybie technic which imbue the sonic strangeness of earliest Ross 154 on the Eevo Lute Muzique label, and the twenty-six track – Bettie recti synch 2 – which is like a condensed Knowledge Through Science by Richard H. Kirk. His latest release on the Schematic Music Company label is titled 47ram Negativ65.

Zap! The zither-like boings and laser effects on the opening track Ph6Fenix scan across the listener’s aural frequencies, splitting all in its atonal path. This is cold futurism. The hit-hat deconstruction is clever. The reverberating two-key melody is eventually hauled back from the ashes as its title perhaps alludes to. It is not entirely dissonant; the otherworldly vacillating synthesiser melody on Ph6Fenix imbues a calm neutrality, serving to soften the sound. The rhythm is coppery – it is slowly oxidised by the vocals. damb loop is scalene, a triangle with unequal measure. The steely synthesisers scythe away until their breakdown in the final third. The track tailspins around in dysrhythmic chaos until Dyer eventually resuscitates the original melody – perhaps he could have progressed the sound a little further at this point? Either way, damb loop is zoopraxiscopic: a one-reeler.

Various intelligent dance music artists are referenced in the accompanying press release: Autechre, Dopplereffekt, Unit Moebius / Bunker Records, et cetera. probability acid is the closest that Dyer comes to the experimental idiosyncrasies of these stalwarts. Ultimately, he achieves a Yevgeny Zamyatin-like dystopia: glassy, repetitive – numeric. “Every billionaire on this planet is a parasiiiiite”, announces the vocalist on 7061726173697465. From the politically rouge origins to the militaristic two-set rhythm, it is a metaphor for the hard-knuckled fist of authoritarianism. Unlike the other tracks, its sound is contained. It does not expand exponentially; rather, it remains quietly amelodic, and brutal. Dyer is no stranger to Morse code (remember Cypher) – the Morse code translation of 6opC68ance is -…. — .–. -.-. -…. —.. .- -. -.-. . Multiple frequencies are sent out like this in quick-fire volleys to disorientate the listener.

Dyer’s scholastic achievement on 47ram Negativ65 is his effective use of xenharmonic scales: the claustrophobic pitching heightens the overarching theme of oppression. In equal measure are the moments of sonic elevation akin to the hyper-intelligence of a Poul Anderson novel. Admittedly, it does border on being unchanging at times, but so be it given its inaesthetic dystopian theme. If there is any respite from the dissonance and microtonality, it is listening to Dyer’s dexterity in compositional form.

The Monolith Cocktail è un blog indipendente con base a Glasgow, Scotland (UK).

Le ragioni della collaborazione tra Kalporz e The Monolith Cocktail puoi leggerle qui