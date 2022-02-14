Fortunato Durutti Marinetti, la promessa canadese del 2022

Fortunato Durutti Marinetti – ultimo moniker di Dan Colussi – è un cantautore nato a Torino ma di stanza a Toronto, in attività da un ventennio ma rimasto sempre (incredibilmente) nell’ombra fino all’album “Desire” del 2020. Partendo da una scrittura ispirata tanto a Lou Reed quanto a Robert Wyatt, Marinetti declina un originale ibrido di jazz-rock e folk per gli otto brani del nuovo lavoro “Memory’s Fool”, prodotto da Sandro Perri (Great Lake Swimmers). Tematiche legate a sesso, morte, relazioni e dolore, alla scoperta di sè stessi: un disco organico e dalla grande spazialità, nato anche dalle esperienze di Colussi in tour per il Nord-America su una Volvo Station Wagon.

Marinetti introduce così il secondo estratto “All Roads”: “This is the song that opens the album and the lyric that opens this song is “I lost track of the information,” which is lifted directly from Joan Didion (giornalista americana vincitrice del National Book Award nel 2005 con il libro “L’anno del pensiero magico”). I started writing this song while living in Winnipeg and when I think of this song, I think of looking out the apartment window and seeing the snow drifts that form over the lawns of the Legislative Building in the wintertime. It was important to me to make space for some kind of sincere gesture towards the minimalist/abstract/post-classical music. Anju Singh gifted me with two minutes of her funereal violin drone in the key of Amaj 7th, for which I am grateful“.

“Memory’s Fool” uscirà il 18 Marzo 2022 per Bobo Integral Records e Soft Abuse.

Foto in Home tratta dalla pagina Bandcamp dell’artista