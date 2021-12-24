Piero Merola 2021 Awards

50 ALBUMS

1 Ghetts – “Conflict of Interest”

2. Little Simz – “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”

3. John Glacier – “SHILOH: Lost for Words”

4. Aya – “I’m Hole”

5. Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”

6. The Bug – “Fire”

7. Space Afrika – “Honest Labour”

8. Self Esteem – “Prioritise Pleasure”

9. L’Rain – “Fatigue”

10. Tyler The Creator – “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”

11. Dean Blunt, “Black Metal 2”

12. Scotch Rolex – “Tewari”

13. Loraine James – “Reflection”

14. Dave – “We’re All Alone In This Together”

15. Skee Mask, “Pool”

16. M1llionz, “Provisional Licence”

17. Mach-Hommy – “Pray For Haiti”

18. Don Zilla, “Ekizikiza Mubwengula”

19. Maxo Kream, “WEIGHT OF THE WORLD”

20. Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg”

21. The Weather Station – “Ignorance”

22. Moor Mother, “Black Encyclopedia of the Air”

23. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises

24. Tirzah -“Colourgrade”

25. Arooj Aftab – “Vulture Prince”



26. Mike – “Disco!”

27. Rochelle Jordan – “Play With The Changes”

28. Erika de Casier – “Sensational”

29. Dawn Richard – “Second Line: An Electro Revival”

30. Arca, “Kick II/III/IIII/IIIII”

31. Wiki, “Half Dog”

32. Navy Blue: Song of Sage- “Post Panic! / Navy’s Reprise”

33. Baby Keem – “The Melodic Blue”

34. Ka – “A Martyr’s Reward”

35. Black Country, New Road – “For the first time”

36. Summer Walker – “STILL OVER IT”

37. Klein, “Harmattan”

38. Koreless, “Agor”

39. Lil Nas X, “Montero”

40. Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

41. Sons Of Kemet, “Black To The Future”

42. Gazelle Twin &; NYX, “Deep England”

43. Pink Siifu, “GUMBO’!”

44. Ray BLK – Access Denied

45. Joy Crookes, “Skin”

46. SAULT – “Nine”

47. Japanese Breakfast, “Jubilee”

48. Squid – “Bright Green Field”

49. Turnstile – “Glow On”

50. LOW – “Hey What”

10 Videos

Arca – Prada/Rakata”

(Fredrik Heyman & Arca)



Cardi B – “Up”

(Tanu Muino)



Doja Cat – Streets

(Chris Breslauer)



FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again.. – Don’t Judge Me

(Emmanuel Adjei & FKA twigs)



Japanese Breakfast, “Posing In Bondage

(Michelle Zauner)



Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

(Tanu Muino & Lil Nas X)



Little Simz – “Woman” (ft. Cleo Sol)

(Little Simz)



Megan Thee Stallion (Thot Shit)

(Aube Perrie)



Mitski – “Working For The Knife”

(Zia Anger)



Tyler, the Creator, “Lumberjack”

(Wolf Haley)

