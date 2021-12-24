Piero Merola 2021 Awards

1 Ghetts – “Conflict of Interest”
2. Little Simz – “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”
3. John Glacier – “SHILOH: Lost for Words”
4. Aya – “I’m Hole”
5. Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”
6. The Bug – “Fire”
7. Space Afrika – “Honest Labour”
8. Self Esteem – “Prioritise Pleasure”
9. L’Rain – “Fatigue”
10. Tyler The Creator – “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”
11. Dean Blunt, “Black Metal 2”
12. Scotch Rolex – “Tewari”
13. Loraine James – “Reflection”
14. Dave – “We’re All Alone In This Together”
15. Skee Mask, “Pool”
16. M1llionz, “Provisional Licence”
17. Mach-Hommy – “Pray For Haiti”
18. Don Zilla, “Ekizikiza Mubwengula”
19. Maxo Kream, “WEIGHT OF THE WORLD”
20. Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg”
21. The Weather Station – “Ignorance”
22. Moor Mother, “Black Encyclopedia of the Air”
23. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises
24. Tirzah -“Colourgrade”
25. Arooj Aftab – “Vulture Prince”
26. Mike – “Disco!”
27. Rochelle Jordan – “Play With The Changes”
28. Erika de Casier – “Sensational”
29. Dawn Richard – “Second Line: An Electro Revival”
30. Arca, “Kick II/III/IIII/IIIII”
31. Wiki, “Half Dog”
32. Navy Blue: Song of Sage- “Post Panic! / Navy’s Reprise”
33. Baby Keem – “The Melodic Blue”
34. Ka – “A Martyr’s Reward”
35. Black Country, New Road – “For the first time”
36. Summer Walker – “STILL OVER IT”
37. Klein, “Harmattan”
38. Koreless, “Agor”
39. Lil Nas X, “Montero”
40. Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
41. Sons Of Kemet, “Black To The Future”
42. Gazelle Twin &; NYX, “Deep England”
43. Pink Siifu, “GUMBO’!”
44. Ray BLK – Access Denied
45. Joy Crookes, “Skin”
46. SAULT – “Nine”
47. Japanese Breakfast, “Jubilee”
48. Squid – “Bright Green Field”
49. Turnstile – “Glow On”
50. LOW – “Hey What”
10 Videos
Arca – Prada/Rakata”
(Fredrik Heyman & Arca)
Cardi B – “Up”
(Tanu Muino)
Doja Cat – Streets
(Chris Breslauer)
FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again.. – Don’t Judge Me
(Emmanuel Adjei & FKA twigs)
Japanese Breakfast, “Posing In Bondage
(Michelle Zauner)
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
(Tanu Muino & Lil Nas X)
Little Simz – “Woman” (ft. Cleo Sol)
(Little Simz)
Megan Thee Stallion (Thot Shit)
(Aube Perrie)
Mitski – “Working For The Knife”
(Zia Anger)
Tyler, the Creator, “Lumberjack”
(Wolf Haley)