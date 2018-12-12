Today at 12am! Kalporz Songs 2018!

Share
Tweet
0 comments
L’istantanea del giorno dal profilo Instagram di Kalporz.
È arrivato il momento di votare i vostri dischi preferiti.
La parola ai lettori: i sette dischi più votati da chi Kalporz lo legge e lo segue
Kalporz Awards Lettori: vota il tuo album preferito del 2018
KALPORZ AWARDS – The 20 Best Albums of 2018
#KalporzAwards: read our 20 top songs list www.kalporz.com!
KALPORZ AWARDS – The 20 Best Songs of 2018
Potete interagire con “Mezzanine” dei Massive Attack tramite un app
kalporz
@kalporz
Gli articoli di Kalporz sono disponibili con licenza Creative Commons CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 IT
0 comments