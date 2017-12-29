Virginia Tirelli Awards 2017

TOP 10 ALBUM
- Perfume Genius – No shape
Ispirato e teatrale, eccentrico e ambizioso, il nuovo album di Perfume Genius declina il suo alt pop in un caleidoscopio di suoni, melodie, emozioni e sensazioni con chiare radici nel tormento della sua stessa storia e nel suo faticoso tentativo di riscatto e redenzione attraverso la musica, l’arte e l’estetica.
- Thundercat – Drunk
Un viaggio di 23 canzoni dove per orientarsi servono diversi ascolti. Drunk è un delirio fatto di soul, jazz, fusion, r&b, contornato da featuring pazzeschi (v. Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Kamasi Washington). O lo ami alla follia o lo odi.
- Fleet foxes – Crack up
Ritorno attesissimo dopo sei lunghi snervanti anni, Crack Up è un lavoro riflessivo che analizza brillantemente la condizione umana. Allargati gli orizzonti sonori, la band apre decisamente una nuova fase della propria carriera.
- Big Thief – Capacity
- Ariel Pink – Dedicated to bobby jameson
- Kendrick Lamar – Damn.
- The War on Drugs – A deeper understanding
- Charlotte Gainsburg – Rest
- King Krule – The Ooz
- Kevin Morby – City music
TOP 20 SONGS
- Liberato – Tu t’e scurdat’ ‘e me
- Mac de Marco – On the level
- Ariel Pink – Another Weekend
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
- Dirty projectors – Keep your name
- Vagabon – Cold apartment
- Grizzly Bear – Three Rings
- Thundercat – Jameel’s space ride
- Kevin Morby – Come to me now
- King Krule – Logos
- Ghali – Happy Days
- Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound
- Ariel Pink – Time to meet your god
- Fever Ray – Mustn’t hurry
- Kendrick Lamar – Humble
- Phoenix – Ti amo
- St. Vincent – Pills
- Big thief – Shark Smile
- Beck – I’m so free
- Moses Sumney – Quarrel
TOP LIVE (ordine sparso)
- The Flaming lips @Alcatraz, Milano
- Badbadnotgood @Circolo Magnolia, Milano
- Aldous Harding @Ypsigrock, Castelbuono
- The War on Drugs @Fabrique, Milano
- Kelly Lee Owens @Primavera Sound, Barcellona
- Bon Iver @Primavera Sound, Barcellona
- Radiohead @I-days Festival, Monza
TOP 3 SERIE TV
- The Leftovers – season 3
- Dark
- Mindhunter
