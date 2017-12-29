Home / Zoom / Virginia Tirelli Awards 2017

Virginia Tirelli Awards 2017

TOP 10 ALBUM

  1. Perfume Genius – No shape

Ispirato e teatrale, eccentrico e ambizioso, il nuovo album di Perfume Genius declina il suo alt pop in un caleidoscopio di suoni, melodie, emozioni e sensazioni con chiare radici nel tormento della sua stessa storia e nel suo faticoso tentativo di riscatto e redenzione attraverso la musica, l’arte e l’estetica.

  1. Thundercat – Drunk

Un viaggio di 23 canzoni dove per orientarsi servono diversi ascolti. Drunk è un delirio fatto di soul, jazz, fusion, r&b, contornato da featuring pazzeschi (v. Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Kamasi Washington). O lo ami alla follia o lo odi.

  1. Fleet foxes – Crack up 

Ritorno attesissimo dopo sei lunghi snervanti anni, Crack Up è un lavoro riflessivo che analizza brillantemente la condizione umana. Allargati gli orizzonti sonori, la band apre decisamente una nuova fase della propria carriera.

  1. Big Thief – Capacity 
  2. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to bobby jameson 
  3. Kendrick Lamar – Damn.  
  4. The War on Drugs – A deeper understanding 
  5. Charlotte Gainsburg – Rest 
  6. King Krule – The Ooz 
  7. Kevin Morby – City music

TOP 20 SONGS

  1. Liberato – Tu t’e scurdat’ ‘e me
  2. Mac de Marco – On the level
  3. Ariel Pink – Another Weekend
  4. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
  5. Dirty projectors – Keep your name
  6. Vagabon – Cold apartment
  7. Grizzly Bear – Three Rings
  8. Thundercat – Jameel’s space ride
  9. Kevin Morby – Come to me now
  10. King Krule – Logos
  11. Ghali – Happy Days
  12. Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound
  13. Ariel Pink – Time to meet your god
  14. Fever Ray – Mustn’t hurry
  15. Kendrick Lamar – Humble
  16. Phoenix – Ti amo
  17. St. Vincent – Pills
  18. Big thief – Shark Smile
  19. Beck – I’m so free
  20. Moses Sumney – Quarrel

TOP LIVE (ordine sparso)

  • The Flaming lips @Alcatraz, Milano
  • Badbadnotgood @Circolo Magnolia, Milano
  • Aldous Harding @Ypsigrock, Castelbuono
  • The War on Drugs @Fabrique, Milano
  • Kelly Lee Owens @Primavera Sound, Barcellona
  • Bon Iver @Primavera Sound, Barcellona
  • Radiohead @I-days Festival, Monza

TOP 3 SERIE TV

  1. The Leftovers – season 3
  2. Dark
  3. Mindhunter

