Francesco Melis Awards 2017

Top 20 Album 2017

1. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

2. The National – Sleep Well Beast

3. War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

4. Phoenix – Ti Amo

5. Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins

6. Idles – Brutalism

7. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder

8. Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound

9. Flat Worms – Flat Worms

10. Los Campesiños – Sick Scene

11. Black Angels – Death Song

12. Protomartyr – Relatives in Descent

13. Sequoyah Tiger – Parabolabandit

14. Beck – Colors

15. Grandaddy – Last Place

16. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind

17. Bee Bee Sea – Sonic Boomerang

18. Mark Eitzel – Hey Mr. Ferryman

19. The Dream Syndicate- How did i Find Myself Here?

20. New Candys – Bleeding Magenta

Top5 canzoni

1. LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby

2. The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

3. Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound

4. Culture Abuse – So Busted

5. Flat Worms – Pearl

Top10 Concerti

Concerto del cuore e fuori classifica: Weezer @ Stubb’s BBQ – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)

1. Make Up @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona

2. Grandaddy @ Stubb’s BBQ – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)

3. Arab Strap @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona

4. Broken Social Scene @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona

5. The Mystery Lights @ CCCB – ps2017 – Barcelona

6. And You Will Know Us by The Trail of Dead @ Cheer up’s Charlie – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)

7. Phoenix @ Rock In Roma 2017

8. Beach Fossils @ Monk – Roma

9. LVL UP @ Cheer up’s Charlie – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)

10. Make Up @ CCCB – ps2017 – Barcelona

Top5 Serie TV

1. Twin Peaks – The Return

2. The Leftovers – Season 3

3. Handmaid’s Tale – Season 1

4. Legion – Season 1

5. The Young Pope