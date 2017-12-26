Home / Zoom / Francesco Melis Awards 2017

Francesco Melis Awards 2017

di il 26/12/2017

Top 20 Album 2017

1. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

2. The National – Sleep Well Beast

3. War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

4. Phoenix – Ti Amo

5. Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins

6. Idles – Brutalism

7. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder

8. Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound

9. Flat Worms – Flat Worms

10. Los Campesiños – Sick Scene

11. Black Angels – Death Song

12. Protomartyr – Relatives in Descent

13. Sequoyah Tiger – Parabolabandit

14. Beck – Colors

15. Grandaddy – Last Place

16. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind

17. Bee Bee Sea – Sonic Boomerang

18. Mark Eitzel – Hey Mr. Ferryman

19. The Dream Syndicate- How did i Find Myself Here?

20. New Candys – Bleeding Magenta

Top5 canzoni

1. LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby
2. The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
3. Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound
4. Culture Abuse – So Busted
5. Flat Worms – Pearl

Top10 Concerti

Concerto del cuore e fuori classifica: Weezer @ Stubb’s BBQ – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)

1. Make Up @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona
2. Grandaddy @ Stubb’s BBQ – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)
3. Arab Strap @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona
4. Broken Social Scene @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona
5. The Mystery Lights @ CCCB – ps2017 – Barcelona
6. And You Will Know Us by The Trail of Dead @ Cheer up’s Charlie – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)
7. Phoenix @ Rock In Roma 2017
8. Beach Fossils @ Monk – Roma
9. LVL UP @ Cheer up’s Charlie – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)
10. Make Up @ CCCB – ps2017 – Barcelona

Top5 Serie TV
1. Twin Peaks – The Return
2. The Leftovers – Season 3
3. Handmaid’s Tale – Season 1
4. Legion – Season 1
5. The Young Pope

