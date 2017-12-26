Francesco Melis Awards 2017

Top 20 Album 2017
1. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
2. The National – Sleep Well Beast
3. War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
4. Phoenix – Ti Amo
5. Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins
6. Idles – Brutalism
7. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder
8. Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound
9. Flat Worms – Flat Worms
10. Los Campesiños – Sick Scene
11. Black Angels – Death Song
12. Protomartyr – Relatives in Descent
13. Sequoyah Tiger – Parabolabandit
14. Beck – Colors
15. Grandaddy – Last Place
16. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind
17. Bee Bee Sea – Sonic Boomerang
18. Mark Eitzel – Hey Mr. Ferryman
19. The Dream Syndicate- How did i Find Myself Here?
20. New Candys – Bleeding Magenta
Top5 canzoni
1. LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby
2. The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
3. Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound
4. Culture Abuse – So Busted
5. Flat Worms – Pearl
Top10 Concerti
Concerto del cuore e fuori classifica: Weezer @ Stubb’s BBQ – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)
1. Make Up @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona
2. Grandaddy @ Stubb’s BBQ – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)
3. Arab Strap @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona
4. Broken Social Scene @ Parc del Forum – ps2017 – Barcelona
5. The Mystery Lights @ CCCB – ps2017 – Barcelona
6. And You Will Know Us by The Trail of Dead @ Cheer up’s Charlie – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)
7. Phoenix @ Rock In Roma 2017
8. Beach Fossils @ Monk – Roma
9. LVL UP @ Cheer up’s Charlie – SXSW2017 – Austin (TX)
10. Make Up @ CCCB – ps2017 – Barcelona
Top5 Serie TV
1. Twin Peaks – The Return
2. The Leftovers – Season 3
3. Handmaid’s Tale – Season 1
4. Legion – Season 1
5. The Young Pope
