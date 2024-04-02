MC Monthly Playlist Revue: March 2024

#Monolith Cocktail

Monolith Cocktail riepiloga le sue scelte musicali dell’ultimo mese, che sono le più disparate: minimali, sublimi, o derivanti dall’AI. Le scelte provengono da Dominic Valvona, Matt Oliver, Brian ‘Bordello’ Shea e Graham Domain.

Senza ulteriori indugi, ecco il link e l’elenco completo dei brani:

Augusto Martelli & The Real McCoy ‘Calories’

Avalanche Kaito ‘Tanvusse’

Amateur Cult ‘Eyes’

Ill Considered ‘Linus With The Sick Burn’

Rosie Tee ‘Night Creature’

Circe ‘Blue Love’

Diamanda Galas ‘A Soul That’s Been Abused (Live)’

Madison McFerrin ‘God Herself (Tune-Yards Remix)’

Laetitia Sadier ‘Une Autre Attente’

Mark Trecka ‘New Dreaming Gestures’

Curling ‘Hi-Elixir’

NAH ‘People Lie And Suck’

Blu & Shafiq Husayn Ft. MED/THurz/YaH-Ra ‘We Bang’

Pastense & Uncommon Nasa ‘The Ills’

Cookin Soul/The Musalini/Tha God Fahim ’92 Olympics’

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble ‘Hang Tuff’

Mark E Moon ‘Daylight’

Renelle 893 & Bay29 ‘Art Thief’

Leaf Dog ‘Till I’m Clocking Out’

Dave Harrington/Max Jaffe/Patrick Shiroishi ‘Dance Of The White Shadow And Golden Kite’

Twin Coast ‘to feel (Donkey Basketball Remix)’

Cumsleg Borenil ‘exis-ANENCE-sixe, Exis Constraint’

Colin Johnco ‘L’air qui danse’

Lou Lyne & The Blue Almond Project ‘Saudade Tactia’

Luce Mawdsley ‘Latex Feather’

Charlie Risso ‘Good Track’

NCD Instigators ‘Shark Attack’

Felix Machtelinclx ‘Buwigabuwi’

Sinerider ‘Glowing’

Jonah Parzen-Johnson ‘What They Love’

Arushi Jain ‘You Are Irresistible’

Leonidas & Hobbes ‘Space Raga’

Regulat Henry (Moses Rockwell & Plain Old Mike) Ft. Dezmatic ‘Pedal Boat’

Homeboy Sandman ‘Do It Right’

Jynx716 & Che Noir ‘Second Impression’

Omniscence Ft. Toz Torcha ‘Stage Presence’

Mega Ran & Jermiside ‘Drop’

ZA! & Perrate ‘Steve Kahn’

Christian Wittman ‘Birth And Death Of An Unknown Star’

Andrew Heath & Mi Cosa de Resistance ‘Until We Meet Again’

Society Of The Silver Cross ‘Wife of the Sea – Temple Hymns Vol 1’

group O ‘ThickO/not thee brightest spark in ur Fukushima plant (37.3920666, 141.0749483)’

Alison Cotton ‘Crepuscule’

The Monolith Cocktail è un blog indipendente con base a Glasgow, Scotland (UK).

Le ragioni della collaborazione tra Kalporz e The Monolith Cocktail puoi leggerle qui