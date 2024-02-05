Under The Bridge raddoppia: il secondo volume esce ad Aprile

“A quintessential collection for any Sarah fans and collectors”. Un puro concetto, espresso da Neil Hodge su Louder Than War, sintetizza il risalto avuto dall’operazione targata Skep Wax nel 2022 di far rivivere l’essenza di una label fondamentale per il pop indipendente di ogni tempo.

L’idea di un “Under The Bridge 2” prende forma e si concretizza nella data del prossimo 5 Aprile. Le due preview manifestano la bontà del progetto: The Gentle Spring, duo formato da Michael Hiscock e Émilie Guillaumot di stanza a Parigi che con Dodge The Rain torna alle eleganti movenze dei Field Mice; Just Who are the Cockleshell Heroes? per gli Action Painting!, uno dei gruppi più energici (lo-fi punk, azzarderei) e di stampo politico del roster della Sarah Records.

Venti canzoni in totale con nuove realtà a prenderne parte, oltre a The Gentle Spring i Vetchinsky Settings (joint venture tra James Hackett degli Orchids e Mark Tranmer dei St Christopher) e i Mystic Village, dietro cui si cela Robert Cooksey degli Sea Urchins. Tra shoegaze, chamber-pop e esperimenti indie-folk è un’altra raccolta imperdibile: come dichiara Rob Pursey, con la compagnia di una vita Amelia Fletcher nei Catenary Wires e Skep Wax: “It was exciting to be reunited with the bands we’d shared a label with back in the 1990s. It’s even more exciting to hear how the bands have evolved: they all seem to get stronger with the passing years. We had so many excellent contributions this time that we ended up making it a double album! “

La tracklist del secondo volume di “Under The Bridge”:

THE GENTLE SPRING (ex The Field Mice) – Dodge The Rain

ACTION PAINTING! – Just Who Are The Cockleshell Heroes?

THE CATENARY WIRES (ex Heavenly) – Alone Tonight

THE HIT PARADE – Apple Tree

JETSTREAM PONY (ex Aberdeen) – Look Alive!

SOUNDWIRE (ex The Sweetest Ache) – Everything Is Real

LEAF MOSAIC (ex The Springfields) – The Branch Line

SECRET SHINE – Captivate This Broken Love

EVEN AS WE SPEAK – Beauty, You Will Break Us All

GNAC (St Cristopher) – Double Ninth

TUFTHUNTER (ex Heavenly) – Chemistry

USELESS USERS (Action Painting!, Secret Shine) – In This, The House Of The Solitary Bees

THE ORCHIDS – A Final Love Song

WANDERING SUMMER (Boyracer) – Wake The Silver Dancing Waves

MYSTIC VILLAGE (ex The Sea Urchins) – Open Your Eyes

BOYRACER – Unknown Frequencies

ROBERT SEKULA (ex Fourteen Iced Bears) – Pamela

VETCHINSKY SETTINGS (The Orchids, St Christopher) – Laugh While You Can

ST CHRISTOPHER – Burnout ’23

SEPIASOUND (ex Blueboy) – June In Her Eyes