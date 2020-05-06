È morto Florian Schneider dei Kraftwerk

Florian Schneider, membro fondatore insieme a Ralf Hutter dei Kraftwerk, è morto all’età di 73 anni. Dopo un rumor iniziale sui social network nel pomeriggio del 6 maggio, a confermare la notizia della morte del musicista tedesco è Billboard, con queste parole.

Florian Schneider of German electronic band Kraftwerk has died, Billboard confirms. He was 73.

Schneider formed the influential group and multimedia project with Ralf Hutter in 1970. Kraftwerk — with its use of electronic instruments that included homemade and custom-built devices — has been widely credited with pioneering electronic music and influencing various genres across the musical spectrum, including hip-hop, synthpop and rock with their soundscapes, experimentation and technical innovations.

Prior to his death, Kraftwerk had announced that the band would be embarking on a summer tour of North America to celebrate the group’s 50th anniversary. The shows were set to feature the 3-D visuals the band is known for, melding music and robotics. The celebratory shows were canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.