M83 : “Temple of Sorrow” è il nuovo brano e video ambient fantasy



A detta di Anthony Gonzalez, mente ed anima del progetto M83 da anni, “DSVII” – in uscita il 20 settembre 2019 – è un disco influenzato fortemente dall’immaginario di film fantascientifici, horror come “La Storia Infinita”, “Gandahar” o “Il Seme della Follia”, dalla musica per videogame e dalle sperimentazioni in ambito synth, ambient, new age di dischi come “Seven Waves” di Suzanne Ciani o “Plantasia” di Mort Garson.

Il video di “Temple of Sorrow”, primo singolo estratto dall’album, sembra confermare le dichiarazioni di Gonzalez : musica ambient suggestiva accompagnata dalle immagini visionarie del regista Bertrand Mandico.

Bertrand Mandico created a vision for the science-fiction universe of Extazus. Extazus features music from DSVII and will be shown in three parts. The first will appear at 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm EST on the 5th September: https://t.co/gq2dBBpt49 pic.twitter.com/dhN0sGP0vI

— M83 (@M83) September 3, 2019