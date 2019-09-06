Home / Zoom / M83 : “Temple of Sorrow” è il nuovo brano e video ambient fantasy

di il 06/09/2019


A detta di Anthony Gonzalez, mente ed anima del progetto M83 da anni, “DSVII” – in uscita il 20 settembre 2019 – è un disco influenzato fortemente dall’immaginario di film fantascientifici, horror come “La Storia Infinita”, “Gandahar” o “Il Seme della Follia”, dalla musica per videogame e dalle sperimentazioni in ambito synth, ambient, new age di dischi come “Seven Waves” di Suzanne Ciani o “Plantasia” di Mort Garson.
Il video di “Temple of Sorrow”, primo singolo estratto dall’album, sembra confermare le dichiarazioni di Gonzalez : musica ambient suggestiva accompagnata dalle immagini visionarie del regista Bertrand Mandico.

