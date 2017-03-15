Share
Tweet
0 comments
L’istantanea del giorno dal profilo Instagram di Kalporz.
Guardiamolo anche dal vivo!
Altro incontro speciale, quello con #Birthh che suonerà tra poco all'Aperitivo Italiano del #sxsw17. #sxsw #music #festival #newmusic #italy #austin #texas
Lei la conosciamo bene, @giunglamusic #sxsw17 #sxsw #giungla #music #festival #newmusic #austin #texas #guitar
Francis and the Lights @Levi's Outpost #francisandthelights #sxsw17 #sxsw #music #newmusic #levis #festival #musicfestival #chloemoretz
Torna Astro Festival, annunciati i primi nomi
Gli articoli di Kalporz sono disponibili con licenza Creative Commons CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 IT
0 comments