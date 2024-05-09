MC Monthly Playlist: April 2024 (Liraz, Junior Disprol, Arab Strap…)

#Monolith Cocktail

Rappresentando gli ultimi 30 giorni di recensioni e raccomandazioni su Monolith Cocktail, la Playlist Mensile è l’occasione del sito nostro corrispondente dalla Scozia per fare il punto e mettere in pausa, ricordando ai lettori e appassionati tutta la grande musica che appunto Monolith Cocktail ha condiviso nel mese. Con alcune tracce scelte che non ha avuto spazio o tempo di presentare ma che ha aggiunto comunque.

Senza indugi, ecco l’intera lista delle eclettiche tracce:

Liraz ‘Haarf’

Lolo et L’Orchestre O.K. Jazz ‘Lolo Soulfire’

Benjamin Samuels ‘Crazy DNA’

Dirty Harry, Nat Lover & Shuteyes ‘Tons Of Drums’

Valentina Magaletti ‘Drum Jump’

The Alchemist, Oh No & Gangrene ‘Watch Out’

Junior Disprol, Roughneck Jihad & Stepchild ‘Doomsday Clock’ – this month’s cover art

Talib Kweli, Madlib, Wildchild, Q-Tip ‘One For Biz’

The Alchemist, Oh No, Gangrene ‘Oxnard Water Torture’

Sebastian Reynolds ‘Final Push (the darqwud remix)’

Distropical ‘Jagauarundi’

Cyril Cyril ‘Chat Gepetto’

HOUSE OF ALL ‘For This Be Glory’

The Bordellos ‘Poet Or Liar’

Picturebox ‘(The World Of) Autumn Feelings’

Nights Templer ‘Perversion’

Legless Trials ‘Huffin’

Leah Callahan ‘No One’

Sarah/Shaun ‘Dust Tears’

NAHreally & The Expert ‘Smarter Than I Am’

Vincent, The Owl, Nick Catchdubs ‘Bruv My Luv’

Midnight Sons, Midaz The Beast, Curly Castro ‘Marathon Man’

Sahra Halgan ‘Lamahuran’

Arab Strap ‘Strawberry Moon’

Nicolas Cueille ‘Grand Finale’

George Demure ‘One More Story’

Blu, Shafiq Husayn, Chuuwee, Born Allah ‘I’m G (OMG)’

DJ D Sharp, St Spittin ‘Profile Pics’

NxWorries, Anderson .Paak, Knowledge ‘86Sentra’

Marv Won, Fatt Father, Elzhi ‘Measuring Stick’

Room Of Wires, Station Zero ‘Sand Eater’

Herandu ‘The Ocher Red’

Violet Nox ‘Varda (J. Bagist Remix)’

Audio Obscura ‘Babyloniacid’

Morriarchi, AJ Sude ‘Rapid Eye Movement’

Apathy ‘Vaction’

Your Old Droog, Method Man, Denzel Curry, Madlib ‘DBZ’

Read Bad Man, Lukah ‘The Facilitator’

A Lily ‘Thallinx’

Micah Pick ‘Chiastic Crux’

Fran & Flora ‘Nudity’

Khora ‘Rigpa’

Rohingya Refugees ‘We Are Stuck Here In The Camps’

Kira McSpice ‘Get You Out’

Esbe ‘Little Echo’

Martha Skye Murphy, Roy Montgomery ‘Need’

Mike Gale ‘Unsteady’

Soop Dread, Morriarchi ‘Silver Surfer’

Sonnyjim, Statik Selektah ‘Chun King’

J-Live ‘Lose No Time’

Bless Picasso, Kool G Rap, Conway The Machine ‘Paper Spiders’

The Monolith Cocktail è un blog indipendente con base a Glasgow, Scotland (UK).

Le ragioni della collaborazione tra Kalporz e The Monolith Cocktail puoi leggerle qui