The Orchids, l’indie-pop che ruggisce ancora

The Orchids sono una tra quelle formazioni che hanno permesso all’indie-pop di arrivare fino a oggi, tanto da essere definiti dal Melody Maker “The Best Scottish Pop Band since Orange Juice”.

La Skep Wax di Amelia Fletcher e Rob Pursey è pronta a dare alle stampe il loro ritorno discografico dopo otto anni, “Dreaming Kind”, il prossimo 2 Settembre 2022. Nella loro pagina Bandcamp scrivono orgogliosamente “In our 30+ years to date We’ve released 7 original studio albums, 2 compilation albums and 12 singles on 9 different record labels. We’ve done live gigs in 54 cities in 10 countries” (io sono riuscito a trovare in cd con un pò di fortuna la raccolta “Epicurean” del 1992 su Sarah Records. Oggi il catalogo è quasi tutto disponibile in digitale) e da quanto emerge dall’ascolto dei primi brani estratti, “This Boy Is A Mess” e “Didn’t We Love You”, non si è perso lo smalto creativo, nella capacità di innovare e emozionare l’ascoltatore. “Sophisticated” è una definizione del gruppo che ricorre tra la stampa specializzata come Uncut e Brooklyn Vegan; la stessa Amelia Fletcher afferma quanto “Their songs were as emotionally pure as anything else on Sarah, but they were always a step ahead of their peers in terms of song arrangements and musical ambition. With a casual, unpretentious air they made writing perfect pop songs seem easy, almost accidental: people knew a good thing when they heard it and they hugged it close”.

Canzoni scritte nella grande tradizione scozzese di Aztec Camera e Teenage Fanclub, con un lato fragile perfetto per i nostri tempi incerti. Agrodolci eppure umorali, positive. Il legame consolidato con Ian Carmichael – membro dei One Dove nonchè produttore di Lamb e The Pastels – ha fatto il resto, mettendoci quel tocco elettronico e sperimentale che li fa suonare aperti al mondo. Rob e Amelia sono rimasti folgorati dal nuovo materiale, coinvolgendoli già nel progetto Under The Bridge dello scorso Marzo: “The first gig we went to after lockdown was the Preston Popfest. It was an emotional occasion: many bands were playing for the first time in two years. The Orchids were really special that night. We were surprised to hear so many new songs, and such great new songs too – really powerful. That’s the night we decided to ask if we could release their album.”

Le tredici pepite che formano “Dreaming Kind”. Altre informazioni disponibili su www.skepwax.com:

1. Didn’t We Love You?

2. Limitless #1 (Joy)

3. What Have I Got To Do?

4. This Boy Is A Mess

5. I Never Thought I Was Clever

6. Echos

7. Isn’t It Easy

8. Something Missing

9. I Should Have Thought

10. I Don’t Mean To Stare

11. A Feeling I Don’t Know.

12. I Want You I Need You

13. Limitless #2 (Hurt)