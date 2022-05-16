Jangle-pop a cuor leggero: l’intervista a The Stroppies

In un maggio densissimo di uscite, The Stroppies ci hanno favorevolmente impressionato con il secondo album “Levity” (Tough Love) per la capacità di suonare un genere, il jangle-pop, in maniera molto attuale e originale, tanto che per il Bardelli “sembrano venire da New York”.

Dal bedroom-pop dell’EP di esordio “It’s A Hit” del 2017 la formazione di Melbourne si è dimostrata inarrestabile, raccogliendo l’eredità sonora del catalogo Flying Nun ma vestito di una sensibilità wave moderna. Il primo album del 2019 “Whoosh” (masterizzato da Mickey Young) e l’EP “Look Alive” dell’anno successivo avevano alzato l’asticella, ma “Levity” li inserisce tra le grandi band odierne come Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever e Real Estate. Abbiamo intercettato Angus Lord, co-fondatore e chitarrista, per qualche domanda e curiosità su questa “nostra” new sensation.

Ciao Angus!

Raccontaci la produzione del disco, un grande passo avanti per la vostra carriera.

Grazie! Abbiamo realizzato il disco in brevissimo tempo, intorno a fine 2021, seppure unisca idee musicali risalenti a due anni prima. Il nucleo delle canzoni è stato registrato in studio nel tempo di due giorni, mentre gli arrangiamenti e gli overdubs li abbiamo terminati in isolamento a casa prendendoci la libertà di sperimentare e creare qualcosa di innovativo per il nostro stile.

Il titolo del disco è “Levity” ma paradossalmente la musica ha guadagnato in peso e sostanza, assorbendo nuove influenze. Mi sbaglio?

No, affatto. Chiamare l’album in questo modo è uno scherzo, come un promemoria per affrontare le cose a cuor leggero quando al di fuori esistono circostanze molto più serie. Inoltre è in contrasto con il fatto che stiamo maturando come band e che un elemento di austerità sta prendendo il sopravvento nella nostra visione.

Ho trovato molto interessante il video DIY a supporto di “The Perfect Crime”. Sembra uscire dagli anni sessanta dei Velvet Underground, ci sono dei film nel montaggio e perchè avete scelto questo brano per lanciare il disco?

L’abbiamo scelta in quanto è una vera e proprio dichiarazione d’intenti. Rappresenta qualcosa che stavamo cercando, nel desiderio di quello che sarebbe stato il nuovo album. Un passo in avanti forte, con un sound più ruvido e grezzo di quello che ci si sarebbe aspettato normalmente da noi. Chiaramente ci auguriamo che il pubblico possa seguirci anche in questa evoluzione visto che ci piace sperimentare, cambiare volto. Nel background del video puoi vedere solo dei footage che abbiamo trovato e messi contro i nostri girati nel garage che usiamo da sala prove. Sembra confuso e folle ma risponde unicamente all’immaginario creato dalla musica, con un editing non troppo studiato. Il risultato è piuttosto cacofonico ma lo adoro.

Come avete vissuto gli anni di pandemia? Siete preoccupati da questa guerra in Europa?

La pandemia con lockdown annesso è stata un evento terribile: l’intera Melbourne si è fermata per due anni senza nessun aiuto di rilievo per il settore della cultura e dell’arte. The Stroppies è un’entità collaborativa, quindi non potersi ritrovare insieme in una stanza ha reso estremamente difficile sviluppare nuove canzoni. Chiaramente siamo molto coinvolti dalla situazione in Europa. Orribile, non ci voleva proprio dopo quello che è stato collettivamente parlando il Covid.

Com è stato suonare con Paul Weller? Quali sono i ricordi più preziosi di un tour, o un paese in cui non eri mai stato?

Un’esperienza magnifica. Lui è un artista generoso e pieno di passione. Grandioso poter essere parte di una produzione così professionale e importante. Per quanto riguarda i tour, è molto strano parlarne perchè risulta difficile estrarre ricordi significativi con tutto il tempo passato a guardare fuori dal finestrino o seduti in una stanza, però ho sempre amato l’America. Il modo in cui paesaggio e cultura si amalgamano e spostano mentre tu viaggi in questi enormi spazi, è così estremo. Caleidoscopico, la adoro.

Quali sono i vostri artisti preferiti e quelli che state ascoltando al momento?

Ho molto apprezzato l’ultimo disco di Nilifur Yanya, “Painless”. Pop davvero interessante, unico nel suo genere. Si sottovaluta la qualità e l’ingegnosità che sono anche in questo tipo di musica. Inoltre trovo magnifico il nuovo lavoro di Charlotte Adigery. Quando siamo stati in tour in Regno Unito ho preso con me tanto classic rock, con The Who e il primo David Bowie ad alternarsi nello stereo.

Grazie. Vi vedremo presto in Italia?

La prospettiva c’è! Amo l’Italia, speriamo di venirci al più presto.

English Version

Hy Guys. First of all, Tell us about the making of the new album, which i feel as a big

step forward for your career.

Thank you! The record was made over a short period of time towards the end of 2021

although it was pieced together from creative experiments that date back to 2019.

The core of the songs were recorded in a studio setting over 2 days. All of the

arrangements were then finished at home in isolation and were largely improvised

with an emphasis on play and experimentation.

For a title like “Levity”, the music has gained in weight and substance,

absorbing new influences. Is that a true vision?

Certainly. I think calling the record LEVITY was a bit of a joke. It’s a reminder to treat

things light-heartedly in the face of ever more serious circumstances. It’s also a nice

contrast to the more serious elements that were becoming prevalent in our music.

I’ve found very interesting your self-made video for “Perfect Crime”. Kind of

a sixty Velvet-Underground thing, what are the movies in the background?

Why did you choose this song to launch the album?

We chose this song to launch the album because it felt like a statement of intent. It

embodies something that we were searching for in our desire for what the record

might be. It felt like a strong foot to put forward first. It’s a lot rougher sounding than

what people might normally expect from us. I hope that as we progress we can

continue to subtly subvert expectations without antagonising our audience.

The films we used in the background for that videoclip were all found footage. They

were put against footage I shot in our garage rehearsal space. It’s all very disparate

and the process of editing the video was an intuitive one where I just let the imagery

respond to the music. The end result is a cacophony but I like it.

How did you live these last pandemic years as a band? And are you worried

about the new situation of war in Europe?

The pandemic was terrible for us. The whole of Melbourne shut down for 2 years with

not much meaningful support offered to the arts sector. The Stroppies is a

collaborative entity, so not being able to be in a room together made it difficult to

develop new songs. As for war in Europe, of course we are concerned. It’s a horrible

thing to be occurring in the wake of what we have gone through collectively as a planet

with COVID.

How was it to play in support of Paul Weller? What are the best

recollections of a tour, or a country you had never seen before?

It was great. He was very generous with his time and energy. Was really cool to be

part of such a professional production. Touring is strange because it can be hard to

actually extract meaningful experiences because for most of the time you are just

looking out a window or sitting in a room but I’ve always enjoyed playing in America.

The way the landscape and culture shifts as you move through the country is so

extreme. It’s a kalaidoscopic cultural experinece! Love it.

What are your favourite artists and listening to at the moment?

I have enjoyed the most recent Nilifur Yanya record called Painless. It just unique,

interesting pop music. There’s an clever understated quality to it that I really like. I

have also enjoyed the new Charlotte Adigery LP too. I picked up a lot of classic rock

LPs while we were on tour in the UK so there’s been a fair bit of The Who and early

David Bowie on the stereo.

Any prospects of playing Italy in a near future? Thank You.

There’s always a prospect! I love Italy I really hope we can make it work.

Foto di The Stroppies per concessione di Tough Love