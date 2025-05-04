YT Flow Playlist April 2025, on YouTube

Share This Article
La YT Flow Playlist sul profilo YouTube di Kalporz è il nostro modo di fornirvi una playlist aggiornata mensilmente con i migliori progetti che ci vengono proposti tramite Groover e che vengono ospitati su YouTube.
Questi sono gli artisti e le canzoni di Aprile 2025:
Smoke Midi, “Teleport”
Ekranoplan, “The Mirror Crack’d”
mrrrmaid, “gonna be tomorrow?”
TREZERO, “Niente Di Nuovo”
GR1FN, “OVER AGAIN”
Sly Koyaanis, Passover
Chloe Clouds, “Iris”
Yo Russo, “Ogni Tanto”
Stefano Attuario, “INSETTI”
Marjorine, “Body”
Ari Fraser, “The tune of the Baal Shem Tov”
Chris Errera, “Shadows”
Eating Club, “On and On”
Bjørn Lynne, “Beyond Whisper Falls”
EMOGIKO, “Vita ce n’è”
Marco Ranaldi, “Saline”
Francis Lai, “Concerto pour la fin d’un amour”
IL NONNO, “Il Quarto Stato”
OHNomad, “The Awakening”
Platinum Couch Productions, “Sticks”
Neural Groove Machine, “Ploom of Doom”
Modestamente, “Alberi bianchi”
The Link, “Kashgar”
Narek Arutyunyants, “Vas’ – На речке”
Painting, “White On White”