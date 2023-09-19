James Blake torna a Milano, le foto e la scaletta

Torna a esibirsi a Milano James Blake nel tour di presentazione del nuovo ottimo album “Playing Robots Into Heaven”, uscito lo scorso 8 settembre.
Le nostre foto e, di seguito, la setlist dell’unica tappa italiana del tour, ospitata dal Fabrique lunedì 18 settembre.
- Asking To Break
- I Want You To Know
- The Limit to Your Love (Feist)
- Life Round Here
- Big Hammer
- Loading
- Fall Back
- Tell Me Play
- CMYK / Stop What You’re Doing
- Love Me in Whatever Way
- Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
- Hummingbird (Metro Boomin)
- Fire The Editor
- Voyeur
- Retrograde
- Godspeed (Frank Ocean)
- If You Can Hear Me
- Playing Robots Into Heaven
- Modern Soul