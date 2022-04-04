“It’s Raining”, torna l’irresistibile pop dei Superorganism

I Superorganism condividono il nuovo singolo tratto da “World Wide Pop”, in uscita il 15 luglio. Come nel precedente “Teenager”, anche in “It’s Raining” la band si apre alle collaborazioni: infatti troviamo Stephen Malkmus e il rapper Dylan Cartlidge. In questo brano pop irresistibile, il cui video raccoglie illustrazioni di Risa Kazama, si scorge anche la voce familiare di Scott Walker.

La band presenta così “It’s Raining”: “We’ve been enormous fans of Stephen Malkmus forever, and we loved the idea of combining Malkmus and Scott Walker into a strange almost broken-sounding hip hop track. We’d done a remix for Dylan Cartlidge and absolutely loved his flow; we asked him if he’d like to try a verse and he fit so naturally. With Dylan being from the North of England and Stephen in Portland, the rain theme is all the more fitting for them too.”

Al momento non sono previste date in Italia, ma non disperiamo.